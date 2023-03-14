The Payson Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship is being offered to facilitate the further education of potential health practitioners who may return to work in Payson.
A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded for enrollment in a university or college in the fall of 2023. The funds may be used for tuition, books, and mandatory course fees, and will be paid directly to the student’s institution of choice.
The deadline for submission of an application for the scholarship is 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 5.
Eligible applicants must be accepted to or currently enrolled in a college or university pursuing a health sciences graduate degree (any degree that is above a bachelor’s degree, such as a master’s degree or doctorate, also called a doctoral degree) that will ultimately qualify the person to serve on a rural hospital medical staff.
It is not necessary to show financial need. The funds may be used for tuition, books, and mandatory course fees, and will be paid directly by AAF to the student’s institution of choice.
Also among the eligibility requirements:
• An individual who has attended K-12 school or pursued an undergraduate degree in Payson, or is currently working or living in Payson, or is from the Payson area, and
• Is enrolled/accepted in a graduate course of study that will directly lead to a human healthcare-related occupation (including but not limited to MD, DO, DPM, DDS, Physician Assistant, Nurse Practitioner, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Cytology or other graduate-level degree), and
Dr. Alan Michels speaks of the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine LIC (Longitudinal Integrated Curriculum). This is a program that brings medical professionals in training to Payson for nine months of hands-on experience while completing their degree. A program with Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., has also joined the effort. This unique solution to the future of rural medical care was set into motion several years ago by the MHA Foundation.
Both university programs have students currently training here in Payson. Even though they are still in the early stages of this program, already the community is seeing people return to Payson to practice their professional medical careers.
