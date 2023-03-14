Dr. Alan Michels

Dr. Alan Michels

 Roundup file photo

The Payson Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship is being offered to facilitate the further education of potential health practitioners who may return to work in Payson.

A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded for enrollment in a university or college in the fall of 2023. The funds may be used for tuition, books, and mandatory course fees, and will be paid directly to the student’s institution of choice.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.