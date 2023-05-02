2022 school lunch heroes

Honored last year as Lunch Heroes were Julia Randall Elementary cafeteria staff: Deborah Hill, Karla Bulfin, Nancy Yanez and Debbie Crawford, pictured with Roy Anthony, general manager of PUSD food services.

AZ Health Zone and School Nutrition Association celebrate School Lunch Hero Day in Payson Thursday, May 4. This is the third year for the event.

The Payson Town Council has issued a proclamation for the celebration.

