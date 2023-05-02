AZ Health Zone and School Nutrition Association celebrate School Lunch Hero Day in Payson Thursday, May 4. This is the third year for the event.
The Payson Town Council has issued a proclamation for the celebration.
Terry Lynch is the Payson School District’s new General Manager of Food Service. She previously managed the Payson Elementary School Cafeteria and knows firsthand how important this recognition for the cafeteria employees is.
Terry will accompany Janice Chesser, Nancy Rutherford, the AZ Health Zone manager, and MaryJo Turvey-Kammerude, the Payson Unified District Food Service Coordinator Thursday, May 4 to present the proclamation and give a few gifts to each school cafeteria employee. Some of the students have also made thank you cards for the presentation.
Stop by any cafeteria to watch school nutrition specialists prepare healthy meals for students – all while adhering to strict standards, navigating student food allergies and offering service with a smile – and you’ll see they are true heroes even though they don’t wear capes.
These are the people celebrated by School Lunch Hero Day on the first Friday (Thursday in Payson, since the schools are closed Fridays) in May each year. The annual observance is a chance to showcase what a difference school nutritional professionals make in the lives of every child who comes through the cafeteria.
School Lunch Hero Day was established in 2013 as a collaborative effort between the School Nutrition Association and Jarrett J. Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Ladies” series of graphic novels about a cafeteria professional who also happens to be a crime-fighting spy.
Krosoczka, a New York Times bestselling author and a National Book Award Finalist – started writing the series back in 2009, and he loves the way the books have helped further SNA’s mission. “Through my partnership with the School Nutrition Association, I have received an excellent education on how much goes into getting food on every single student’s tray,” he says.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
