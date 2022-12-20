The Tonto Community Concert Association opened its 2022-23 concert season Thursday, Sept. 22. The first half of the season concluded with a performance Thursday, Nov. 10.
The second half of the season opens with a 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 performance by Chester Gregory.
Gregory presents a Tribute to Jackie Wilson & Friends. He is joined by a rhythm section in an energetic show.
This is followed by two concerts in February: The Everly Set, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Atlantic City Boys, 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20
The Everly Set is a tribute to The Everly Brothers with Sean Altman and Jack Skuller.
The show takes you back to 1957 when Phil and Don Everly first appeared with their unique style of harmonies. Altman and Skuller keep this great music alive with renditions of “Wake Up Little Susie,” “When Will I Be Loved” and more.
The Atlantic City Boys are a nostalgic vocal quartet performing hits of the ’50s and ’60s rock ’n’ roll era like “My Eyes Adored You,” “Ragdoll” and “Let’s Hang On.”
The Sultans of String perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25.
This genre-hopping group offers Celtic, flamenco, gypsy and Arabic rhythms that celebrates musical fusion with warmth and virtuosity. This amazing trio utilizes fiery violin dances with rumba-flamenco guitar.
The final concert of the 2022-2023 season features Divas 3 at 7 p.m., April 10.
Divas 3 consists of powerhouse Las Vegas vocalists performing favorite chart-topping hits. Their three-part harmony arrangements joined by piano and tracks pays tribute to some of the biggest divas in music history including Cher, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, and more.
All performances are at the Payson High School Auditorium and individual adult tickets are $25 per person. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
TCCA patrons can now order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature at www.tccarim.org. Patrons may purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smartphone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
For details visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
