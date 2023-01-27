Kona Ice, a mobile shaved ice truck business with a mission to give back to the communities it serves, is opening in Payson in February.
The owners, Jade and Clay Kaufman, will partner with local organizations, schools and sporting events to serve the delicious treat and support the community, giving back a percentage of their proceeds from each event they attend.
Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Payson and surrounding Northern Arizona towns.
“There is nothing like the Kona Ice Experience, so we think it will be a great addition to the Payson community. The Kona truck will be great for all sporting and school events, birthday parties, graduations, employee appreciation days and anything worth celebrating,” said Jade Kaufman, co-owner of Kona Ice of Payson.
“We’re especially thrilled to give back to schools, providing students with the resources they need to succeed and helping the community as a whole.”
Kona Ice offers 10 tastes on the truck’s Flavorwave™, Kona’s innovative self-service dispensing system that allows for customization. Guests also have the option to choose from the additional 30-plus flavors and 500 different combinations offered.
“We love Kona Ice because we can continue to prioritize our family but also give back to our community,” said Clay Kaufman, co-owner of Kona Ice of Payson.
“The corporate team has been supportive of our endeavors every step of the way, and we’ve seen the incredible support other Kona Ice businesses have provided to their local communities. We can’t wait to do the same.”
Jade and Clay are continuing the world’s largest food truck franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations. Jade and Clay pledge to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each event they host.
“Jade and Clay share our commitment to giving back,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Florence, Ky.-based Kona Ice.
“They have always been very passionate about their community and want to have a positive influence in the community, whether it’s new text books, sports uniforms or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have them on-board. Together, we are excited to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”
Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the food truck franchise include stops throughout Payson at sporting events, holiday events and school field days. You may even find them in your neighborhood from time to time.
To learn more about Kona Ice of Payson and to book your next event, contact Jade and Clay by email at kaufman@kona-ice.com or by phone at 602-848-3300.
