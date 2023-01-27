shaved ice truck

Look for this food truck and its calypso music in Payson starting in February when Jade and Clay Kaufman open their Kona Ice service.

 Kona Ice

Kona Ice, a mobile shaved ice truck business with a mission to give back to the communities it serves, is opening in Payson in February.

The owners, Jade and Clay Kaufman, will partner with local organizations, schools and sporting events to serve the delicious treat and support the community, giving back a percentage of their proceeds from each event they attend.

