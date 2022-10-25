Learn more about the Shoofly Village Ruins with a guided tour by a retired forest archaeologist.
The open house and guided tour of the interpretive site near Payson is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29.
Friends of the Tonto National Forest (FOTNF) is hosting the event. The guided tour is with retired Forest Archaeologist Scott Wood.
The event is to showcase the archaeological site as an important recreational and historic resource for the Payson area. It is located approximately 2 miles northeast of the Town of Payson and 2.9 miles in on Houston Mesa Road from its junction with North Highway 87 on the Payson Ranger District of the Tonto National Forest.
The open house also supports an effort to protect the site from vehicular damage by enclosing the parking lot with a pipe rail barrier. The original wooden fence around the parking lot has degraded and is no longer effective.
So far, vehicular incursions have only affected the interpretive trails leading to the ruin, but it is only a matter of time, given the flat and open terrain of the site, that uncontrolled vehicle access will impact the ruin itself.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes refreshments. The tour begins at about 10:30 a.m. and runs about 45 minutes to an hour. Guests can also learn about volunteer opportunities at the site.
One of the Tonto National Forest’s archaeological gems, Shoofly Village Ruin, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was developed for public interpretation by the Tonto National Forest in 1994 and adopted by FOTNF in 2019.
Since FOTNF adopted the site, it has been maintaining the trail and trying to keep the vegetation in check to allow visitors to be able to see the ruins. During the last wet cycle, some people were driving out of the parking area and onto the trail, so this event is to raise funds to prevent that and keep vehicles away from the ruins themselves. FOTNF has been working to raise money and find a contractor to build the pipe rail for the last year or so and hope to be able to start construction this year.
The site was built and occupied between A.D. 1000 and 1280 by people who had close ties to the Hohokam and Salado people then living in the deserts and mountains to the south. The village contains 87 rooms and many courtyards, all surrounded by a compound wall that encloses about four acres. This popular recreation site has an interpretive trail, signs, and kiosks emanating from a paved parking lot that also serves as a trailhead for a hiking/equestrian trail that will eventually connect it to another interpreted archaeological site nearby, Goat Camp Ruin, which is being developed by the Town of Payson. On behalf of the Tonto National Forest, FOTNF would like to invite the public to come visit this unique example of Arizona’s cultural heritage.
Friends of the Tonto National Forest (friendsofthetonto.org) is a nonprofit volunteer service organization dedicated to assisting the Tonto National Forest in its critical mission of natural and cultural resource management. For further information about this event, visit the Friends website.
