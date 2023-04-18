Cynthia Sassi

Cynthia Sassi is the guest speaker at the Tuesday, April 18 Rim Country Chamber Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Her topic is social media and digital marketing.

 Contributed photo

The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts Cynthia Sassi, social media and digital marketing specialist at its April Luncheon, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 18. The program is at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Hwy. 87, Mile Marker 251, Payson.

Sassi is the founder and president of Fabulous Media Group, a collection of online lifestyle magazines, and co-founder of Say Less Media, a digital marketing agency.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.