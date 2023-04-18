The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts Cynthia Sassi, social media and digital marketing specialist at its April Luncheon, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 18. The program is at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Hwy. 87, Mile Marker 251, Payson.
Sassi is the founder and president of Fabulous Media Group, a collection of online lifestyle magazines, and co-founder of Say Less Media, a digital marketing agency.
She has been a force in online publishing and digital marketing for over 15 years and is passionate about supporting the local community and aspiring entrepreneurs. Sassi helps small business owners maximize their online presence with time saving tips, tools and education on the latest trends.
The Friends of the Tonto Natural Bridge group is sponsoring the presentation.
Please RSVP to maia@rimcountrychamber.com even if you’ve purchased the VIP package. Reservations are needed to give the casino a proper head count.
If you’d like to speak to the group then please bring a door prize (value $50+ and not homemade food) – you will have 3 minutes to let everyone know about your upcoming event(s), specials or about your business.
The cost is $25, pre-paid or VIP; $30 at the door; $50 for non-members.
Raffle tickets are cash only: one for $1 or six for $5.
