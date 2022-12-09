Over the next two weeks Rim Country residents have the opportunity to enjoy the live sounds of the season’s special music almost every day.
Payson Choral Society Christmas Concert
The Payson Choral Society presents a musical version of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Tickets purchased in advance are $10 per person; at the door admission is $15. Tickets are available from members of the Choral Society; at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; and at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St.
The program is directed by Daria Mason with Lisa Tan as collaborating pianist and Beth Christensen as backup director/pianist. Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, this is an amateur production by arrangement with International Theatre and Music Limited, www.itmshows.com.
Christmas at Common Grounds
Stollshine presents a Christmas concert at Common Grounds, 219 S. Colcord Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. It is part of the Christmas at Common Grounds event, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a Christmas Marketplace.
School concerts
The holiday concerts for Payson schools are Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15 and on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Winter Concert is at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, featuring the Rim Country Middle School Choir and the Payson High Guitar Group at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Julia Randall Elementary Christmas Concert is at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Payson Elementary School Winter Holiday Concert is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Rim Country Middle School and Payson High School Band Concert is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Road.
The Honor Choir, Handbells, and Advance Ukulele Concert is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 601 S. Green Valley Parkway.
Community Band and Jazz Ensemble concert
The Rim Country Community Band and Jazz Ensemble plans a concert at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. The bands are under the direction of Mike Buskirk, and the class is offered through EAC, Gila Community College.
Pine Strawberry School
Join the students, faculty and staff of Pine Strawberry School for a Christmas Extravaganza at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15. In addition to songs and music by the students, the school’s annual Christmas Tree Auction is included, along with a special guest appearance. It is a free event for the entire family.
Library concerts
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is hosting four live concerts the week before Christmas. Bach-n-All performs at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19; The Payson Library Ukulele Club presents a concert at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20; the Christmas Star Carolers share holiday songs at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22; and Cinnamon Twist performs at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23.
Pine Fiddle Jam
The Pine Fiddle Jam is at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. It takes place at the same time and site every third Wednesday of the month.
