Six winners will each receive $2,500 to support K-12 science, technology, engineering and math projects through the Sparklight Dream Bigger program.

Sparklight invites schools and organizations serving K-12 students to enter its fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign for the opportunity to win $2,500 to fund science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) projects or clubs.

K-12 schools and organizations may enter to win by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will fund a technology project – whether for equipment, competition fees, curriculum development, field trips or other materials – and how it benefits students.

