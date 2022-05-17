The Right Reverend Jennifer Reddall makes an historic visit to Payson’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Sunday, May 22. She is the first female Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of the State of Arizona. Bishop Reddall will dedicate an outdoor Columbarium (niches set aside for cremated remains) and preach and preside at the Sunday morning Communion service. The public is welcome, seating is limited, 10 a.m., Sunday, May 22.
The Right Reverend Jennifer Reddall makes an historic visit to Payson’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Sunday, May 22. She is the first female Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of the State of Arizona. Bishop Reddall will dedicate an outdoor Columbarium (niches set aside for cremated remains) and preach and preside at the Sunday morning Communion service. The public is welcome, seating is limited, 10 a.m., Sunday, May 22.
Payson’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is preparing for the historic visit of the first female Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of the State of Arizona on Sunday, May 22.
The Right Reverend Jennifer Reddall will dedicate an outdoor Columbarium (niches set aside for cremated remains), which was built by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church before the pandemic. Bishop Reddall will also preach and preside at the Sunday morning Communion service.
During this service the sacred rite of Confirmation will take place recognizing four new Confirmands as full members of Christ’s Universal Church.
The Episcopal Church is a branch of the third largest denomination in the world. The Anglican Church has spread the ancient faith of the Apostles for nearly 2000 years.
Bishop Jennifer Reddall holds the authority of an unbroken line of succession stretching back to the original 12 Apostles.
Music for these events will be provided by the regionally renowned singer/songwriter Anne James, of Cinnamon Twist, and violin virtuoso William (Bill) Rinesh.
Everyone is welcome to attend, though seating is limited, beginning 10 a.m., Sunday, May 22. Refreshments will be provided in the Fellowship Hall following these events. Bring a friend.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is at 401 E. Tyler Parkway. Check out the website for details at stpaulspayson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!