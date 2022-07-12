Tom Hawkins became the first full-time rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Payson when he stepped to the pulpit in March. He comes to the Rim Country from Columbus, Ohio, though his last church was in Buffalo, N.Y.
The process to earn the leadership post at St. Paul’s involved vetting by the bishop’s office; having an interview with the church’s search committee; and then being presented as a candidate to the vestry board.
Hawkins said he wanted the job in Payson because he had learned about the new bishop — the first female Episcopal Bishop of the Diocese of the State of Arizona, the Right Reverend Jennifer Reddall.
“I liked her approach to ministry and missions,” Hawkins said.
He explained Reddall’s method includes evangelism, sharing the gospel and a pastoral approach to critical situations like the pandemic. Additionally, he said, she has a good staff.
Hawkins said he also liked St. Paul’s mission statement and its simplicity, “As a faith community of ordinary people who love God and each other, we seek to be better disciples through worship, study and service.”
Arizona is not new territory for Hawkins, he and his family, wife Sianee and son George, have hiked the Grand Canyon for several years. He said they always went to the canyon via Interstate 17, never using State Route 87, but the terrain and vegetation is similar, so they feel at home here. He said he feels they have also made a connection with the community. His wife is joining the staff of the Payson Public Library and his son is getting ready for the new school year.
Since the pandemic, the church has streamed its services and continues to do so, though in-person services are now also being held. It is also presenting special events. Its Good Friday service featured gospel blues by Anne James of Cinnamon Twist.
Starting this month, St. Paul’s offers a Taizé Service where attendees have the opportunity to spend some quiet time. Taizé worship is marked by sacred music, Scripture and meditative prayer. It is a candlelight service and a time to rest in the Holy Presence and re-calibrate that frantic inner clock. The service lasts 45 minutes and is open to everyone.
Hawkins said the church will also have something to mark the start of the new school year later this month.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Payson was formed in 1969 when 12 communicants began meeting in the Payson Women’s Club on Main Street. At the time of the dedication of the original church building, 1000 N. Easy St., June 25, 1972, the congregation had grown to 50.
On Oct. 14, 2011, under the guidance of Father Dan Tantimonaco, St. Paul’s moved to full parish status in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona.
In June 2017 it moved into a larger church building at 401 E. Tyler Parkway. With over 130 members, St. Paul’s is a vibrant congregation serving Payson and the surrounding area.
Check out the website for details: stpaulspayson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!