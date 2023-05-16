SV park

The splash pad at the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Park in Star Valley is scheduled to have poured-in-place non-skid apron. The next improvement, shade structures for the playground areas, could be approved at the Town Council meeting at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 16.

 Star Valley photo

The Star Valley Town Council is talking money at its 5:15 p.m. meeting tonight, Tuesday, May 16.

It authorized staff to look into purchasing shade structures for the two playground areas in the park in April. Tonight, it will discuss and possibly act on the purchase.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

