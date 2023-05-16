The splash pad at the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Park in Star Valley is scheduled to have poured-in-place non-skid apron. The next improvement, shade structures for the playground areas, could be approved at the Town Council meeting at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 16.
The Star Valley Town Council is talking money at its 5:15 p.m. meeting tonight, Tuesday, May 16.
It authorized staff to look into purchasing shade structures for the two playground areas in the park in April. Tonight, it will discuss and possibly act on the purchase.
At the April meeting staff was instructed to limit the purchase price of the structures to $85,000.
The proposal was four, three single-post cantilever shade structures for the playground for ages 5 to 12 and two single-post cantilever shade structures at the smaller playground for ages 2 to 5.
The shade structures block up to 97% of UV rays and are able to keep areas beneath the shade structures up to 30 degrees cooler, according to staff.
InsuranceA review and increase of the town’s healthcare benefits is up for discussion and possible action at the meeting.
BudgetThe big money talk — the tentative budget for 2023-24 fiscal year. The council will discuss and possibly act to adopt the estimates of revenues and expenditures/expenses.
The council received a preview of the budget at its May 2 meeting.
“The numbers (presented May 2) are going to change as I have received new information after the fact (of the presentation). I will be budgeting all cash available to allow council the budget authority to spend,” finance administrator Tina Woody told the Roundup.
She said the purpose of the “Sneak Preview” was so the council could make changes to the capital improvement plan and/or budget if they so desire prior to the tentative budget adoption on May 16.
At the May 2 meeting, the council was told the town is anticipating a $2.7 million increase in revenues and a $1.7 million increase in expenditures. Staff proposes the council adopt a $8.3 million budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!