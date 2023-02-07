A billboard in Rye, depicting a woman riding a cow, proudly advertises one of Star Valley’s top attractions: a topless bar. But the town council and many residents don’t want to be known for having the only adult cabaret in the area.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Town of Star Valley council will consider buying the property known as Pete’s Place.
Town manager Tim Grier said the purchase would only be to eliminate the adult entertainment use of the facility.
He said the council will discuss the issue in executive session and then will meet again where the agenda item will be discussed in an open forum. The public is welcome to attend.
“While the Town of Star Valley would like to eliminate the adult entertainment use, the council also realizes the need to provide many important services to the community such as maintenance of our streets and roads, the continued investment in our water system to provide reliable water to our residents, and continued improvement to our community park,” Grier said.
“I imagine this will create some buzz,” he added.
The meeting is at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Star Valley Town Hall, 3675 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley.
The council plans a work-study session following the meeting. It is the second of a series to bring the entire council up to date on the status of the town’s finances; its water department; its street and road maintenance; and review what past councils have planned and accomplished.
At the Feb. 7 work-study session, Grier will review the information presented at the work session on finances and the council will hear a presentation by Town of Star Valley Water Operator Dean Shaffer and Grier. They will discuss water projects and hear from the council. Mayor Bobby Davis could possibly open the matter to the public for questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!