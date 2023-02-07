Pete's Place for sale

Pete’s Place opened in 1957 as a steakhouse under owner Pete Ellis. Since then it has morphed into the adult cabaret it is today.

A billboard in Rye, depicting a woman riding a cow, proudly advertises one of Star Valley’s top attractions: a topless bar. But the town council and many residents don’t want to be known for having the only adult cabaret in the area.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Town of Star Valley council will consider buying the property known as Pete’s Place.

