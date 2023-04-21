The Town of Payson, Gila County and Green Valley Water plan a free electronics and household hazardous waste recycling event from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20. So, Rim residents should start gathering these items from around their homes to dispose of at the Payson Public Library parking lot, 328 N. McLane Rd.
The event is limited to Gila County households only. No commercial hazardous waste will be accepted.
Hazardous materials that will be accepted include any household products labeled: caution; combustible; corrosive; danger; flammable; poison; toxic; or warning. Some of the items that are approved for recycling: acids; adhesives; ammunition; batteries; fire extinguishers; florescent lights; fuels and other fluids; herbicides and pesticides; inhalers, medical sharps and medication/pharmaceuticals; household cleaners, lawn and garden products; motor oil; paints; propane tanks; passenger tires without rims; solvents; aerosol cans; helium balloon tanks.
Electronics that will be accepted for recycling include: amplifiers; audio equipment; cables and connections; cameras; computer equipment and accessories; DVD Blu-Ray players; DVRs – Direct TV and TiVo; LCD flat screen tv’s; monitors; phones; satellite receivers; speakers and microphones; tablets; VCRs; video cameras; video gaming equipment.
Items that will not be accepted: biohazard or infectious waste; compressed gas cylinders, other than propane; CRT. (box style) television monitors; explosives; home appliances of any size; radioactive waste; smoke alarms.
For more information call 928-472-5136 or 928-472-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!