The Payson Senior Center, Time Out, Inc., and Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation are three Rim Country nonprofits taking part in the Arizona Gives program
The Arizona Gives Day officially begins April 5. Early donations can start on March 15 at AzGives.org and count toward a nonprofit’s fundraising total for the event. More than 1,000 Arizona nonprofits are expected to participate in the 10th annual Arizona Gives Day, a 24-hour statewide online fundraising event, from noon on Tuesday, April 5 to noon on Wednesday, April 6.
Beginning Tuesday, March 15, donors can make early donations by visiting the Arizona Gives Day website at AzGives.org and donate immediately by selecting the “Today” button at checkout. Donors also can donate during a specific block of time on Arizona Gives Day to help a nonprofit win a “Power Hour” prize or earn additional funds from the prize pool when donating on April 5 and 6.
Arizona Gives Day, an annual online giving movement uniting nonprofits, big and small, new and established, to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving, is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum. FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is the Presenting Sponsor.
Since 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $30 million for Arizona nonprofits, including a record $7.1 million in 2021.
More than 1,000 nonprofits headquartered in Arizona or providing services to Arizonans have registered and been certified to participate in Arizona Gives Day.
