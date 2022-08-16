The annual St. Vincent de Paul Stuff the Truck Event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 at the St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall, 1006 S. Beeline Highway.

With any donation of non-perishable food items you will receive a coupon for 20% off any purchase at the stores, this coupon is good through the end of September.

