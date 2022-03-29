Paul McDermand and the Island Time Band bring the soul and sounds of tropical waters straight to Rim residents in a special concert at the Payson High School Auditorium at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 10.
Hosted by the Tonto Community Concert Association, the concert is the last program of its 2021-22 season. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
With exotic instruments from the islands to the mainland, McDermand and his Island Time Band take audiences on a journey from the Latin fire of Caravan to A Summer Place — with a surf medley thrown in for good measure. Performing on steel drums, marimba, and vibraphone, and drawing inspiration from Caribbean, jazz and pop favorites, McDermand and his band will trick you into thinking you’re relaxing on a beach with a cold drink in your hand.
McDermand began his musical career as a freelance percussionist. He has performed with a vast list of big-name entertainers, including Natalie Cole, Tony Bennett, Johnny Cash, Liberace, the Temptations, and the Moody Blues. In 1993, he joined a revival tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” featuring the stars of the 1973 motion picture, anchoring the rhythm section.
Upon his return to Arizona, McDermand developed an assortment of instrumental arrangements built around the steel drums and marimba, resulting in The Island Time Band.
A special presentation of the 2022-2023 concert season schedule will be available at this concert so don’t miss out. For more information, announcements, concert previews and more, visit the TCCA website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Performances planned for the TCCA’s 2022-23 season include:
• Vinyl Radio – 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22 with student outreach program the same day
• Unchained Melodies with Jason Coleman – 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 plus same-day student outreach program
• Side Street Strutters – 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10 with student outreach program on same day
• Chester Gregory – 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22
• The Everly Set – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1
• Atlantic City Boys – 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21
• Sultans of String – 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25
• Divas – 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, with student outreach program the same day
Tonto Community Concert Association offers this eight-concert series by subscription and with single performance tickets. To learn more about subscriptions, visit www.tccarim.org or email TCCArim@gmail.com.
