Join the Tonto Community Concert Association for an evening of piano music, “Unchained Melodies,” starring Jason “Floyd” Coleman, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27. The program is at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Working with Live On Stage, Inc. the TCCA offers a family legacy tribute to Floyd Cramer as part of the 2022-2023 Concert Season.
Jason “Floyd” Coleman, grandson to piano great Floyd Cramer, brings his new show, “Unchained Melodies” to the stage. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
Floyd Cramer’s musical legacy is safely protected by his grandson, Jason Coleman, who certainly inherited his talent. No stranger to playing, performing or touring, Coleman’s show features the timeless piano style of his grandfather Floyd Cramer to the unforgettable music of the 1960s and 1970s. Spanning the hits of Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, The Carpenters, Righteous Brothers and more.
His performance combines songs, stories, and multimedia to take the audience on a piano journey down memory lane.
Coleman inherited his grandfather’s distinctive “slip-note” style at the piano, as it managed to “slip” its way into even the most elementary songs from his early piano lessons. In addition to sharing the piano bench with his “Grandad” at home, Coleman grew up performing with Cramer at his concerts and on national TV. Although he was only 12 when Floyd passed away in 1997, their close relationship formed the foundation upon which Coleman has built his career in music.
Coleman made his Grand Ole Opry debut at age 17, and two years later was given the honor of playing for the Medallion Ceremony, recognizing Floyd Cramer’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
In the years since, Coleman has spent his career in the studio and on stage, producing his own collection of piano albums and sheet music songbooks, and touring in concerts that bring his grandfather’s signature piano style to new audiences. And, The Jason Coleman Show, Jason’s online piano concert series, generates millions of views and has garnered a growing and loyal “online family” of fans and followers.
“I’m not a flashy piano player. I just try to let the melody of the song shine through, and that lets the listeners fill in the words in their own heads and hearts,” explains Jason.
“I like to think of my music as sort of a bridge to help connect us today with memories and loved ones from years past.”
The main attraction is simple: Coleman at the grand piano, transporting listeners down memory lane through his mesmerizing piano magic.
Coleman, his wife, Natalie, and their piano-playing son, Avery, make their home in Nashville.
The TCCA is committed to bringing quality entertainment to Arizona’s Rim Country through an annual concert series, as well as supporting the fine arts programs in Payson schools. This series is an enriching cultural experience for Payson residents and the surrounding communities.
The TCCA is pleased to announce that patrons can now order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature at www.tccarim.org. Patrons may purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smartphone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
A special presentation about the 2022-2023 concert season schedule is available at this concert, so don’t miss out. For more information, announcements, concert previews and more, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
The TCCA’s partner in the series, Live On Stage, Inc., provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters.
