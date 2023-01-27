Sean Altman and Jack Skuller bring the sounds of The Everly Brothers to the Rim Country at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 when the Tonto Community Concert Association presents The Everly Set as part of its 2022-23 season.
The Everly Set concert features a small ensemble of musicians accompanying lead singers Sean Altman and Jack Skuller. The program is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Payson High School Auditorium, presented by the Tonto Community Concert Association
Sean Altman and Jack Skuller bring the sounds of The Everly Brothers to the Rim Country at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 when the Tonto Community Concert Association presents The Everly Set as part of its 2022-23 season.
Live on Stage photo
The Everly Set concert features a small ensemble of musicians accompanying lead singers Sean Altman and Jack Skuller. The program is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Payson High School Auditorium, presented by the Tonto Community Concert Association
Ramble back to the 1950s when the Tonto Community Concert Association presents The Everly Set at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1. The concert is at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The Everly Set features Sean Altman and Jack Skuller, accompanied by a small ensemble band.
The Everly Set takes audiences back to 1957 when Phil and Don Everly first supercharged the vocal sound of Rock-n-Roll with their unique style of harmonies. Altman and Skuller keep this music alive with renditions of Wake Up Little Susie, When Will I Be Loved and more.
Phil and Don Everly unleashed the sparkling vocal harmonies that would influence The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Eagles, Peter Paul & Mary, and the Bee Gees.
Now, six decades later, two acclaimed New York City singer-songwriters with a mind-bending three-decade age difference combine millennial pluck with baby-boomer wisdom to present The Everly Set.
Aged-but-well-preserved Altman, Rockapella founder and Carmen Sandiego theme song composer, along with 20-something ex-teen idol guitar-slinger Skuller (ex-Disney recording artist, Songwriters Hall Of Fame “Holly Prize”) met on stage at the famed NYC tribute series “The Loser’s Lounge” in 2010 when Jack had just celebrated his 14th birthday and Sean had just celebrated his shiny new AARP card. Their December-January musical bromance blossomed in 2017, when—as a lark—they learned a bunch of Everly Brothers songs for a one-off gig in Manhattan.
The duo effectively channeled Phil and Don, and the audience effectively channeled nostalgic hysteria. Within months, the Everly Set had bought the first of 11 sets of matching western shirts online and hit the road.
The duo and its accompanying band, as consummate entertainers, wants to keep the audience in edge-of-your-seat suspense about what timeless classic might come next, but the following Everly hits will be performed with fanfare: Bye Bye Love; All I Have To Do Is Dream; Wake Up Little Susie; Crying In The Rain; Bird Dog; Cathy’s Clown; Let It Be Me; Love Hurts and many more.
All TCCA performances are at the Payson High School Auditorium and individual adult tickets are $25 per person. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
TCCA patrons can now order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature at www.tccarim.org.
Patrons may purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smart phone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
For additional information, announcements, concert previews and more, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!