The Wall That Heals arrives in Payson around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23 via East Highway 260 from Heber and going to Rumsey Park, 400 N. McLane Road. Multiple veteran motorcycle groups will escort it to Rumsey Park. It will be on display for visitors beginning Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28.

People can view the truck and motorcycle escort from Star Valley to Rumsey Park.

