The Wall That Heals arrives in Payson around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23 via East Highway 260 from Heber and going to Rumsey Park, 400 N. McLane Road. Multiple veteran motorcycle groups will escort it to Rumsey Park. It will be on display for visitors beginning Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28.
People can view the truck and motorcycle escort from Star Valley to Rumsey Park.
There will be a brief ceremony when it stops in Rumsey Park.
The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who died during the war.
The exhibit, hosted by local veteran groups, business owners and the Town of Payson, is open 24 hours starting on Thursday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 27. It closes at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28.
The crew accompanying the exhibit and area volunteers set it up in the park from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24.
“Taps” will be played at 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m., Sunday
A special ceremony at the exhibit takes place from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27. The master of ceremonies is Marshall Trimble and the special guest speaker is Robert Patterson, Medal of Honor recipient, Vietnam veteran and sergeant in the U.S. military.
Patterson distinguished himself while serving as a fire team leader of the 3d Platoon, Troop B, during an assault against a North Vietnamese Army battalion which was entrenched in a heavily fortified position. When the leading squad of the 3d Platoon was pinned down by heavy interlocking automatic-weapons and rocket-propelled-grenade fire from two enemy bunkers, Patterson and the two other members of his assault team moved forward under a hail of enemy fire to destroy the bunkers with grenade and machine-gun fire.
Observing that his comrades were being fired on from a third enemy bunker covered by enemy gunners in one-man spider holes, Patterson, with complete disregard for his safety and ignoring the warnings of his comrades that he was moving into a bunker complex, assaulted and destroyed the position. Although exposed to intensive small-arms and grenade fire from the bunkers and their mutually supporting emplacements, Patterson continued his assault upon the bunkers which were impeding the advance of his unit. Patterson single-handedly destroyed, by rifle and grenade fire, five enemy bunkers, killed eight enemy soldiers, and captured seven weapons. His courage inspired his platoon to resume the attack and to penetrate the enemy’s defensive position.
Trimble is a former Official State Historian and member of Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame.
He has been called the “Will Rogers of Arizona.” He can deliver anything from a serious history lecture to a stage concert of cowboy folk music and stories with his guitar. Trimble appears frequently on radio and television as a goodwill ambassador for the state.
He taught Arizona history at Scottsdale Community College for 40 years before retiring in 2014.
His first book was published in 1977. Since then he’s written more than 20 books on Arizona and the West.
In 1997, the Governor of Arizona appointed him Official State Historian.
A former U.S. Marine, in 2004 he was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. That same year, he received the “Semper Fi” Award from the U.S. Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.
In 2016, Governor Doug Ducey appointed him to the Board of Directors for the Arizona Historical Society. He served one term as president 2015-2016.
Trimble has served more than 25 years as a founding member of the Arizona Peace Officer Memorial Board, honoring officers who died in the line of duty.
He is a special deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office with the rank of captain. He is also an honorary deputy sheriff in Cochise County, and he is an honorary major in the Arizona National Guard.
Marshall was born in Mesa and grew up in Ash Fork, a small railroad town along old Route 66. He makes his home in Scottsdale with his wife Vanessa.
More information can be found on the website of the group hosting the exhibit — thewallthathealspayson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!