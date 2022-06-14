The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, opens in Payson Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28.
This special display is at the south general purpose field at Rumsey Park, 400 N. McLane Road, south of the Payson Public Library. It will be open 24 hours a day, closing at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28. It is free to attend.
On Saturday, Aug. 27 a special program is planned from noon to 1 p.m. at the display. It features a presentation by Medal of Honor recipient Robert Patterson, an invocation by Roscoe Dabney, the Payson Honor Guard, the Payson mayor, with master of ceremonies, Marshall Trimble. Each evening at 7 p.m., the Honor Guard will play “Taps” at the display.
It is coming to the area from Overgaard.
The Wall That Heals honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
“We welcome people from across Arizona, with a special invitation to our diverse Native American populations to experience The Wall That Heals in Payson,” said Eric Randau, coordinator of the committee bringing The Wall That Heals to Payson. The group has spent the last two years planning for the display.
He also invites Vietnam veterans’ families to honor those who passed after the war to honor their loved ones by applying to the In Memory Program. More information can be found on the website at thewallthathealspayson.com.
Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have died each year due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD/suicide, cancer and other causes related to their services. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory program honors those who returned home from Vietnam and later died.
Apply to honor your veteran through In Memory by July 25 and their photo will be included as part of the mobile Education Center display when The Wall That Heals is on display in Payson.
For more information, visit www.thewallthat healspayson.com and to apply online go to www.VVMF.org/In-Memory-Program.
“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Payson to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.
“Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America,” he said.
The Wall That Heals is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile education center.
The three-quarter scale Wall replica is 375 feet and stands 7.5 feet high. Visitors will experience The Wall rising above them as they walk toward the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. Visitors are able to do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall.
The mobile education center includes: digital photo displays of “Hometown Heroes” — service members whose names are on The Wall that list their home of record within the area of a visit; digital photo displays of Vietnam veterans from the local area honored through VVMF’s In Memory program, which honors veterans who returned home from Vietnam and later died as a result of their service; video displays that teach about the history and impact of The Wall; educational exhibits told through items representative of those left at The Wall in D.C.; a replica of the In Memory plaque; a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War. The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the era surrounding the conflict, and are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.
The area of exhibit features flags and illumination for night visits.
The 2022 national The Wall That Heals tour is sponsored by USAA. Through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the trucking industry, and Blue Beacon, the exhibit is able to travel across the country.
For information about supporting The Wall That Heals visit, to volunteer, schedule a tour or other information, visit the committee website at www.thewallthathealspayson.com.
For a group tour, contact organizers via the website email to plan about two weeks before the event. Tours are between 45 minutes and an hour and handicapped persons will have special accommodations.
Local sponsors of The Wall That Heals visit to Payson include: Messinger’s Foundation, platinum sponsor; Edward Jones, gold sponsor; Razor Thin Media, Ace Hardware Payson, Elks Lodge, Pizza Factory, Banner Health Medical Center, Berkshire Hathaway Advantage Realty, Deborah Rose Realty One Group, Central Arizona Association of Realtors, silver sponsors. Other local sponsors: Chapman Auto and Chuck Jackman, bronze sponsors; Barry Dechaine Choice Auto, Lowery’s, Payson Premier Dental, patriot sponsors; Old Bastards MC, Town of Payson, Payson Paints, Rough Cut Motorsports, Tonto Apache Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, other sponsors.
Volunteers will be needed to serve as Ambassadors at the exhibit, working as guides to those visiting. Volunteer sign up will begin in early July. Visit the website above for details.
Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 700 U.S. communities in addition to an April 1999 tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005.
The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982.
