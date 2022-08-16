Wall visits

The truck carrying The Wall That Heals display will be coming down the Rim from Overgaard next week as it brings The Wall replica and educational materials to Payson for an Aug. 25 through Aug. 28 program.

The Wall That Heals — a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center — opens in Payson Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28. This special display is at the south general purpose field at Rumsey Park, 400 N. McLane Road, south of the Payson Public Library. It will be open 24 hours a day, closing at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28. and is free for the public.

Saturday, Aug. 27, there is a special program planned from noon to 1 p.m. at the display. It features a presentation by Medal of Honor recipient Robert Patterson; an invocation by Roscoe Dabney; the Payson Honor Guard; Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey; with master of ceremonies Marshall Trimble. Each evening at 7 p.m., the Honor Guard will play taps at the display.

