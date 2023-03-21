Leslie Cook of Plant Powered Payson, working with Food For Life – The Power of Food for Health, brings the second of four classes to Rim Country residents in April.

The series of classes is focused on Healthy Basics in plant-based cooking. The class is offered both online via Zoom at 4 p.m. (local time), Sunday, April 2 and in person at the Deacon’s Pantry at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 4. Space is limited for the in-person class, so early registration is required. Call the church between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, 928-474-2059.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

