Leslie Cook of Plant Powered Payson, working with Food For Life – The Power of Food for Health, brings the second of four classes to Rim Country residents in April.
The series of classes is focused on Healthy Basics in plant-based cooking. The class is offered both online via Zoom at 4 p.m. (local time), Sunday, April 2 and in person at the Deacon’s Pantry at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 4. Space is limited for the in-person class, so early registration is required. Call the church between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, 928-474-2059.
Talking about the upcoming class on her blog, Cook said, “Spring is here and a wonderful way to refresh our lives is to nourish our bodies with healthy foods. My motto is ‘Eat More Plants.’ I have a new blog post recipe for a wonderful Mushroom Barley Soup.”
In the April classes, participants will explore a wonderful salad with a no-oil dressing, a great ethnic rice and bean dish, and a great bean and veggie salad that has lots of versatility.
The in-person class is free and is sponsored by the Deacon’s Pantry at the Community Presbyterian Church and VegFund. The online class has a small fee of $10, but Cook is offering all her Plant Powered Payson subscribers two discount codes based on your budget:
• Use code PPP50 for a 50% discount
• Use code PPP100 for a complementary class.
Register for the online class or learn more at www.plantpoweredpayson@gmail.com.
She said the April class introduces some new cooking techniques and three wonderful new recipes. After the cooking demonstration, participants will get to enjoy samples of the three new dishes.
“I am so grateful for the Community Presbyterian Church for supplying a wonderful place to teach the class and for a grant from VegFund that covers the cost of the food and supplies; allowing us to offer this class at no cost to our community,” Cook said.
The Zoom class registration is through Eventbrite, the link is on Cook’s website (listed above). Registering for the Zoom class participants will receive the Zoom link and a list of ingredients for the cook-along portion, the week of the class.
Here is Cook’s recipe for Mushroom Barley Soup, which can use any type of mushroom. She says it is also a great base soup that can be powered up with fresh vegetables.
“In the recipe, I use kale, but you could add spinach, tomatoes, carrots, etc. Depending on how much water or vegetable broth you add, you can make it like a soup or a stew.
Mushroom Barley Soup
1 cup diced onion
2 cups diced mushroom (any variety works)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon Herbs de Provence
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
3 cups vegetable broth
3/4 cup barley, pearled (quick)
1 cup chopped kale or spinach (optional)
Squeeze of lime juice (optional)
In a pot, sauté onion until translucent, add a splash of water if they start to stick, takes about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and continue to sauté for 5 more minutes and add a little more water or broth to prevent sticking.
Stir in garlic, Herbs de Provence and pepper and sauté for about 2 minutes. Then add broth and barley. Bring to a boil and then cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Add chopped kale or spinach, and simmer for about five minutes.
If you need to brighten the soup up a little bit, you can add a squeeze of lime juice.
Note for Hulled Barley:
If you are using hulled and not pearled barley it will need to cook for an additional 20 minutes and will probably need additional broth.
Additions:
You can add so many things to this soup. If you want to add celery, carrots and/or peppers, you can add them with the onions. Softer vegetables can be added toward the end. “I love adding broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes, for just a few minutes at the end,” Cook said.
Source: Plant Powered Payson
Cook offered her first free class “Cooking Healthy Meals on a Budget” Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Community Presbyterian Church Deacon’s Pantry.
The class included nutrition information, a cooking demonstration, delicious recipes, and samples.
Cook, on her website, www.plantpoweredpayson.com, said in 2020 she made a huge lifestyle change and transitioned from the standard American diet to a whole food plant-based eating style.
“I released 40 pounds and have never felt better. My goal now is to help people to add more whole food and plants to their daily lives,” she wrote on the site.
“I understand that some people have very busy lives and don’t like to cook and others love time in the kitchen preparing great meals. So you will find both approaches in my blog, https://www.plantpoweredpayson.com/blog.”
Cook’s blog includes a wide array of recipes to enjoy, along with posts. She invites readers with questions or a topic they would like her to address, to send her an email by going to www.plantpoweredpayson.com.
Here are some tips from her site
Adding more plants to your meals can:
• Improve your digestion
• Enhance your immune system
• Improve your energy level
• Balance your sugar levels
• Save you money
• Lower your cholesterol
• Help you lose and control your weight
• Reduce your environmental impact
Cook goes on to offer these keys to adding more plants:
• It is all about crowding out processed food
• What are your favorite veggies, beans, grains?
• Start with small changes
• Explore what is in season – fresh is best, frozen is next
• Maybe make one meal a week totally whole food plant-based, then, slowly add more
• The more variety, the more positive impact on your immune system — you are feeding your gut microbiome
For questions about incorporating more plants onto your plate or even switching to a Plant Powered lifestyle, Cook invites you to email her at plantpoweredpayson@gmail.com or text her at 602-909-5616.
