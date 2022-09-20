The Tonto Apache Tribe of Payson is celebrating a major milestone at the end of the month. It will mark the 50th anniversary of the federal government’s recognition of the Tonto Apache Tribe and the award of lands for a reservation.

Celebrations are Friday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Festivities open Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with a powwow at the Payson Event Center; also on Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Mazatzal Grill Masters Competition and Testicle Festival take place, followed by a free concert by One Gunn, a Tribute to Bob Marley.

