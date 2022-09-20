Scotty McCreery is one of the top names in country music performing at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of federal recognition of the Tonto Apache Tribe. He performs at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 outside at the tribe’s casino where the general admission audience will stand. Get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier’s cage. Clint Black then closes the anniversary celebration with an outdoor concert Oct. 8.
Award-winning country music artist Clint Black closes the Tonto Apache Tribe's 50th Anniversary Celebrations with an outdoor concert from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Tonto Apache Tribe of Payson is celebrating a major milestone at the end of the month. It will mark the 50th anniversary of the federal government’s recognition of the Tonto Apache Tribe and the award of lands for a reservation.
Celebrations are Friday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Festivities open Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with a powwow at the Payson Event Center; also on Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Mazatzal Grill Masters Competition and Testicle Festival take place, followed by a free concert by One Gunn, a Tribute to Bob Marley.
Another special to celebrate the 50th anniversary at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, instead of having $20 Tuesday, where patrons are awarded $20 in points to play on selected slots after spending $20, Oct. 4, that award goes up to $50 for the first $50 patrons spend on games. This celebration takes place every day from Oct. 4 through Oct. 8.
A 50th Anniversary Golf Tournament is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Rim Golf Club.
The Tonto Apache Tribe hosts a community barbecue with Tribal Ceremonial events and an outdoor drone show Thursday, Oct. 6. At the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, there is a $200,000 Golden Giveaway Drawing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be five winners, each winning $10,000 in cash.
A 50th Anniversary Fun Run/Walk is planned for Friday, Oct. 7. Also on Oct. 7 country singer Scotty McCreery appears in concert from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the casino. The event is outdoors and open to guests of all ages. Get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier’s cage. General admission tickets — standing (lawn chairs are not allowed; outside food and drinks are not allowed; backpacks are not permitted; purses/handbags must be clear and no larger than 14”x14”x6”). Gates open at 4 p.m., with an opening act performing at 5:30 p.m. A 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks display follows the concert. Following the concert and fireworks, there is a special after-show free concert inside the casino event center with Fortunate Son, A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute. Doors will open at approximately 8 p.m., must be 21 or older to attend.
A 50th Anniversary Poker Run takes place Saturday, Oct. 8.
Celebrations close the evening of Oct. 8 when renown country music artist Clint Black performs at the casino from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is outdoors and open to guests of all ages. Get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier’s cage. General admission tickets — standing (lawn chairs are not allowed; outside food and drinks are not allowed; backpacks are not permitted; purses/handbags must be clear and no larger than 14”x14”x6”). Gates open at 4 p.m.; opening act performs at 5:30 p.m. A 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks display following concert. After the concert and fireworks display, there is a special after-show free concert inside the casino event center with the Latin Ladies, A Tribute to Shakira, Selena & JLo.
Free concert doors will open at approximately 8 p.m., must be 21 or older to attend.
