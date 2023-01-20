dancing

Learn to Line Dance at the Payson Public Library on Thursdays and Fridays, except the second Friday of the month. The library is local at 328 N. McLane Road.

Line Dancing at the library

The recent Line Dancing class at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, was so popular the offerings have been extended.

