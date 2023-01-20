Line Dancing at the library
The recent Line Dancing class at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, was so popular the offerings have been extended.
Line Dancing classes are now held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays with Jolene. These classes are for intermediate and advanced students. A class with Doris is held for beginners from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a class for intermediate students from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Fridays. No classes are held the second Friday of the month.
Tonto Basin AZ
Native Plant SocietyThe Tonto Basin AZ Native Plant Society Chapter meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 268 E. Stephens Way, Tonto Basin, located behind the Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church and VFW off Highway 188. Follow the signs once you are behind the church to the meeting location.
A discussion on “Exploring the Benefits of our Local Native Plants” is planned. After the presentation, a plant scavenger hunt for plants highlighted in the program in a native garden takes place. Participants will have a chance to win a prize related to AZ Native Plants.
An RSVP would be greatly appreciated, but is not necessary.
Like and follow the group’s FB page at Arizona Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter and Instagram account aznpstontobasin for all events and plant information. To be added to the group’s email list, contact tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com.
Become a member of the AZ Native Plant Society at www.aznps.com. Click Join/Renew, select your membership level and chapter preference (Tonto Basin Chapter). Membership has benefits and helps support native plant conservation statewide and within the local chapter.
Rim Country Archaeology
The Rim Country Archaeology group’s next regular meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, in the conference room.
Dr. Todd Bostwick will be speaking on “The Great Murals of Baja California: A Glimpse Into the Spirit World of Ancient Hunter-Gatherers.” The public is welcome to attend.
To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
TCCA hosts
Jackie Wilson TributeCritically acclaimed actor/singer and Broadway star, Chester Gregory, brings Jackie Wilson’s biggest hits to life in a live concert at the Payson High School Auditorium at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Individual adult tickets are $25 each.
Gregory made his Broadway debut in “Hairspray,” performing in many more productions including the leading role of Berry Gordy in the hit show, “Motown the Musical.” He became a full-time actor and performer after landing the lead role in the critically-acclaimed stage play “The Jackie Wilson Story,” which enjoyed a three-year run of sold-out shows.
He continues to tell Jackie Wilson’s story today in his own stage show. Joined by a jaw-dropping rhythm section, Gregory performs a high-caliber tribute to Jackie Wilson and the artists he influenced.
To order tickets online go to www.tccarim.org. Patrons may purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smartphone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
For more information, announcements, concert previews and more visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Show Low Writers
Show Low Writers Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 26 at Art Alliance of the White Mountains Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road.
Art with Friends
Art with Friends meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 at Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, 928-532-2296.
Bring your art project and work along with others. Bring a lunch and enjoy the company of other artists. No cost.
Sound Meditation
Sound Meditation with Brianna McCleave, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road,, 928-532-2296.
Stained Glass Class
A two-day Beginning Stained Glass Class is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 at Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road. The fee is $95.
Ages 16 and older are invited to learn all the necessary skills of stained glass construction using the copper foil method.
Payment to Donathan Studio Glass is required in advance to hold a place. Payment can be made at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains or sent to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, AZ 85901, or paid by credit/debit card on PAYPAL to pdonathan@ymail.com. Call Donathan at 562-964-4841 with questions.
Rotary fundraiser
Rim Country Rotary is holding its Second Annual Wine and Bits Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. In addition to the refreshments there will be a gift raffle.
Proceeds go to the Rotary’s First Responders Awards Banquet, which the group has funded for over 20 years.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance, or $30 at the door. Call 480-392-8886 for tickets and additional details.
