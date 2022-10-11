pine wine
The Democrats of Rim Country host two candidates running for the Payson school board, incumbent Joanne Conlin and Katy Taylor. The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. To order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.

