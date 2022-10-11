The Democrats of Rim Country host two candidates running for the Payson school board, incumbent Joanne Conlin and Katy Taylor. The meeting is at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. To order lunch and socialize, please arrive by 11:30 a.m. For more information about the Democrats of Rim Country, visit www.democratsofrimcountry.com.
Donn Morris speaks to RCA
Rim Country Artists (RCA) will present a free talk given by globetrotting watercolorist Donn Morris at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
School board candidates forum
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Zane Grey Kiwanis Club and Rim Country Rotary Club host a forum for Payson school board candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The evening’s speaker is candidate for CD2 seat, Eli Crane.
Fancy Flair of Red Halloween party
The Fancy Flair of Red group invites women 60 and older to join their Halloween party at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Highway 260. Wear red or purple or a costume for food and fun.
Community Breakfast
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane hosts a community breakfast at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14. The breakfast will be scrambled eggs, sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit bowl, cupcakes, hot coffee and tea, orange juice and water. Also, a free ticket for the door prize is given as you enter the fellowship hall. A freewill offering is welcome.
Rummage Sale & Craft Fair
Beaver Valley Estates is having a Rummage Sale and Craft Fair from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 911 Beaver Flat Road.
Archaeological Society meets
Jim Krehbiel, author of “Site Lines and Sight Lines, further discoveries in southeast Utah,” will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 when the Rim Country Chapter meets at the U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station in Payson at 1009 E. Highway 260, between Payson and Star Valley, south side of the highway.
Gone to the Dogs
The Payson Lions host Gone to the Dogs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rumsey Park’s grass diamond. Bring well-mannered and leashed furry friends and join the Payson Lions Club for games, fun, food, services and demonstrations.
Jazz concert to help church
There is a jazz concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
This is a fundraising event to assist in funding a new parking lot at the church. While the performance is free, donations will be graciously accepted and deposited in the parking lot fund. Work is already underway, but additional support is needed for its completion.
Payson Jazz is performing at the benefit. It is Payson’s own seven-piece ensemble: Greg Larkins, Larry Brasen, Daria Mason, Bruce Taylor, Joanie Smith, Mike Buskirk, and Gerry Reynolds.
Christian worship yoga led by Tina Terry, R-YFT Certified Yoga Instructor with YogaFaith.org, is offered from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday, through Nov. 11 at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Ste. B. Doors face parking lot and open at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome, but space is somewhat limited.
No prior yoga experience is necessary — this will be a gentle practice, with breathing, stretching, twisting, and other slow movements. This gentle practice is free; though donations to Payson New Beginnings are welcome. Dress comfortably, bring a thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. Call Tina Terry at 928-595-0528 (text or call) or AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com and visit YogaFaith.org, where our motto is “Jesus First, Yoga Second!”
