Friends of Payson Parks & Recreation meeting
The Friends of Payson Parks & Recreation will hold its annual meeting from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22 in the Payson Public Library Meeting room. A meet and greet session with refreshments is from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The annual meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. with reports, election of officers and a special presentation on the Mustang Park Project.
All members, potential members and anyone interested in the Mustang Park are urged to attend.
Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction meeting
Volunteers are needed for a variety of upcoming Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction events. The mission of PSFR is to reduce the risk of catastrophic fire in and around the Rim Country communities of Pine and Strawberry. Its vision is to stimulate public understanding, acceptance and the capacity to reduce fuel sources.
To learn more about how you can help keep our communities safe from wildfires while having fun and meeting new people, come to the Volunteer Informational Meeting at the Pine Cultural Hall at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26. If you are unable to attend, the meeting will be broadcast live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/psfuelreduction. For more information, email events@psfuelreduction.org or call 602-842-1955.
Kiwanis Auction for Youth is Saturday
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country Charitable Foundation is inviting Rim residents and visitors to join members for a Disco dinner, auction and dancing for the group’s annual Auction for Youth.
The big event is Saturday, March 26 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 per person or $450 for a table for eight. Tickets are available from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St., Payson, Kiwanis members or by calling 928-978-1086. Proceeds are for Payson Youth Activities and Scholarships sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country Charitable Foundation. Learn more at https://www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Kiwanis is holding an online silent auction in conjunction with the event through March 26 at https://www.32auctions.com.
Jazz Concert
The John Darst Band is the best, most experienced and entertaining group of musicians to be working throughout the Rim and White Mountain areas. The group is performing at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. The band plays an expanded genre of tunes, from early jazz, blues as well as popular tunes from the American Songbook. And several members sing as well. Empty seats waiting. No one is ever turned away, but hosts feel much better knowing ahead of time that those seats will be filled. To RSVP by e-mail gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com.
Scholarship deadline approaching
The application deadline to be considered for the Margaret Sutherland Gall scholarships is quickly approaching. Two scholarships will be awarded by the Northern Gila County Historical Society to graduating high school seniors from the Payson area that wish to continue their education and/or career path. Applications must be computer printed and submitted by U.S. mail and include a current transcript from the school.
Apply by using the fillable form on the Historical Society’s website: www.rimcountrymuseum.org. Go to the Scholarships tab, complete the application online, then print and send with your accompanying documents as directed. Applications must be received on or by April 1, 2022 to be considered.
For more information, contact Rim Country Museum, 928-474-3483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!