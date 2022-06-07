Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, kicked off its Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program Saturday, June 4 with a party featuring “Oregon Trail Live.” This event divided participants into teams that compete to see if they could survive as a pioneer to the ocean we journey.
Daily programs include open gaming for teens and tweens in the library’s custom built PC Room with Fortnite, Minecraft, Among Us and many more games to choose from; Preschool Story Time with Sea Stories, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays; and Beach Babies, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays.
Monday programs include Musical Maritime Movies at 10:30 a.m. with buttered popcorn and Aquatic Art for All at 2 p.m., suitable for young children with their guardians.
Upcoming movies include: “Oceans,” June 13 and “Finding Nemo,” June 20. The movie “Finding Nemo” has an interactive element that may not be suitable for children with sensory sensitivities.
Upcoming art programs: Salt Watercolors, June 13 and Terrific Turtles, June 20.
The 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 7 program is the Cuttlefish Conservation Club, which is suitable for all who wish to reduce and reuse. The project June 7 is Recycled Bracelets and do-it-yourself Bubble Bath on June 14.
Wednesday’s program — Wacky Whale Wednesdays, is at 2 p.m. and features Beach Bingo on June 8 and Ocean Origami, June 15.
The Thursday program at 2 p.m., is recommended for those 9 and older, and features You Wouldn’t Want to be ... A Viking Explorer, June 9; A Pirate’s Prisoner, June 16.
On Saturdays, at 10:30 a.m., all ages can participate in the library’s Official Pirate Certification program. The events: Become a Pirate, June 11; Soap Scrimshaw, June 18; Pirate Slang and Secret Codes, June 28; Pirate Rope Work, July 2; do-it-yourself Pirate Treasure Chests, July 9; Pirate Games, July 16; Official Pirate Ceremony and Scavenger Hunt, July 23.
To learn more about the Payson Public Library’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program, call 928-474-9260.
Pine library
At the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, Pine, the Summer Reading Program started June 1 and continues through July 23; it is open to all ages. Register in person at the library or online at: https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org.
Each person who registers will receive a free book and there will be random prizes throughout the program. All readers are encouraged to read 20 minutes a day.
Upcoming events: The library plans special events on Wednesdays at 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted — June 8, Archaeological Dig, in the library yard; June 15, Blue Planet: How to save our water resources through fun activities, in the library activity room.
