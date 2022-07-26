The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is hosting two free Zoom programs in August. One is for caregivers, co-sponsored by Pinal County Public Health. The other is Healthy Living with Diabetes.
The caregivers program is “Powerful Tools for Caregivers Workshop” and it is offered from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Aug. 2 through Sept. 6. Registration deadline is July 29. For more information or to register email Mary Gonzales, maryg@pgcsc.org or call Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens 520-836-2758.
The program’s classes help caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Whether you provide care for a spouse, partner, parent, friend, or a child with special needs; at home or in a care facility, whether down the block or miles away, yours is an important role.
The classes provide tools to help:
• Reduce stress
• Improve self-confidence
• Manage time, set goals, and solve problems
• Better communicate your feelings
• Make tough decisions
• Locate helpful resources
In the class, caregivers will receive “The Caregiver Helpbook,” which follows the curriculum and provides additional tools to address specific caregiver issues.
For those interested in the diabetes program, register by Monday, Aug. 1 at maryg@pgcsc. The program is from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Sept. 7. It will cover healthy eating, menu planning, preventing hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia, activities to manage blood glucose and improve strength, flexibility and endurance and techniques to deal with stress, depression, fatigue, and preventing and delaying complications.
Participants will receive a free “Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions” book. The number of participants is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!