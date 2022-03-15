More and more people are buying small chicken coops and setting them up in their backyards as pets or for producing eggs. But how many know the proper way to keep the chickens and their families safe? The USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) will host a Facebook Live event that is sure to educate and inform backyard enthusiasts of the safety measures needed to protect chickens and humans. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. MST, Wednesday, March 16 on the official USDA-ARS Facebook page.
USDA ARS Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) Director David Swayne and Veterinary Medical Officer Anne Hurley-Bacon will share best practices, such as sanitation methods, to avoid the spread of diseases caused by microorganisms that could harm humans as well as the chickens. They will also highlight step-by-step tips to start raising your own backyard chickens and how to keep them happy and stress-free.
The SEPRL was established in 1962 and its mission is to provide scientific solutions to national and international exotic, emerging and endemic poultry viral diseases through research. These solutions are key contributors to protect public health.
The Agricultural Research Service is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s chief scientific in-house research agency. Daily, ARS focuses on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America. Each dollar invested in agricultural research results in $17 of economic impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!