From free dental services to a tribute to dinner, the community is planning a variety of programs for Veterans Day.
Payson dentists give back to veterans
Once again area dentists will “Give Back” to Rim Country veterans.
The dentists’ Ninth Annual Veterans Day event is Wednesday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 11 (available dates vary by individual dental office).
Participating dentists will offer veterans a free basic cleaning, an extraction, or a filling. All that is needed is a VA ID. Space is limited. Contact one of the following dental offices to reserve your appointment:
Payson Premier Dental – 928-472-8400
Anderson Dental Group – 928-474-4581
Alpine Family Dentistry – 928-474-3216
Center Point Dental – 928-472-2500
Mountain Family Dentistry – 928-363-4149
Veterans tribute
The Town of Payson Patriotic Events Committee hosts a special program for Veterans Day 2021. The program is at the Payson High School auditorium and is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11.
The theme selected for this year is “Honoring All Who Served and Those Who Support Them.”
All Rim Country citizens are invited to join with friends and neighbors to commemorate those who have defended, and continue to defend, the standards and values upon which the country was founded.
The program includes welcoming remarks; special tributes; a Presentation of the Colors; an invocation and benediction. Additionally, presentations by speakers are planned, along with a variety of music.
After the program, the Rim Country Classic Auto Club will take a selected number of veterans to lunch.
Elks host Veterans Day Ceremony and Dinner
The Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, hosts a Veterans Day ceremony and dinner starting at 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11. The dinner, which is served at 6 p.m., is free to all veterans and $12 for non-veterans.
Seating is limited and both veterans and non-veterans must have a ticket to attend.
Pick up tickets by Monday, Nov. 1, or before they sell out, at the Elks lounge after 3 p.m.
