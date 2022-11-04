Rim Country residents have several opportunities to honor area veterans at ceremonies Friday, Nov. 11.
Elks dinner
The Payson Elks Lodge offers veterans a free dinner plus a ceremony at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11. Tickets are available now at the Elks Lounge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. While veterans eat free, non-veterans pay $12 per person.
In addition to the dinner and ceremony, live music is planned for the evening.
Payson Veterans Day program
The Town of Payson presents Veterans Day 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The theme selected for this year is: “Honoring All Who Served and Those Who Support Them.”
Everyone is invited to join with friends and neighbors to commemorate those who have defended, and continue to defend, the standards and values upon which this country was founded and again resolve to support the American way of life.
The program:
• Welcoming Remarks
• Special Tributes
• A Presentation of the Colors
• An Invocation
• Addresses by the Mayor of Payson, and the Payson Police Chief and Fire Chief
• Tributes: a special tribute by young people and a musical tribute by the Payson Choral Society
• A Patriotic Medley of Service Hymns
• A Benediction and Moment of Silent Reflection
• Singing of “Amazing Grace”
• “Taps”
• Closing Remarks
After the program, members of the Rim Country Classic Auto Club will be taking a selected number of veterans to lunch.
For details contact Col. Bill Sahno, USMC (Ret.), chairman, Payson Patriotic Events Committee, 928-472-6617.
American Legion ceremony
Post 147 American Legion presents another Veterans Day event at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at the Green Valley Park Veterans Memorial. It features guest speaker, Major Gen. Howard J. “Mitch” Mitchell, director of operations, Headquarters Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. He is responsible for overseeing the development of policy and guidance to conduct the command’s space and intercontinental ballistic missile operational missions.
In addition to remarks from Mitchell, there will be a flag presentation by the Payson Military Honor Guard.
Additional information about the Veterans Day program is available from Rod Rockman, 660-619-2721.
As a special tribute to area veterans, the Payson Roundup plans a special publication for veterans in an upcoming edition.
It will include stories from area veterans and information about veterans services and veterans groups, such as American Legion Post 69.
American Legion Post 69 was chartered in 1971. The meetings are the first Wednesday of the month at 1800 Hours (6 p.m.).
According to Commander Ed Howard, its members have always supported the community. The Post was instrumental in the construction of the Veterans Memorial at Green Valley Park and built and maintain the “We Support Our Troops” sign located near the Payson Police Department.
He said the Post offers many services including feeding veterans on almost every holiday; adopting families for Christmas dinner and gifts. Members also make dinner for the New Directions’ Warming Center every Tuesday and deliver it there.
They have made ADA ramps for veterans that are wheelchair bound for their houses.
“We have made a commitment to help any veteran in need in our community. We also sponsor Warrior Expeditions every year as well as many youth programs, baseball, etc. We donated flag poles to the Payson schools. We are about helping veterans and their families,” Howard said.
