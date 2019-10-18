Schmidt wed
Contributed photo

Penny Navis-Schmidt and Joe Schmidt announce the marriage of their daughter, Sara, to Chris Goldberg. The nuptials took place Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Redwood Regional Park in Oakland, Calif. The happy couple plans to remain in Oakland.

