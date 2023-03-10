Accidentson State Route 260 east of Star Valley have long caused delays for travelers. This accident occurred in 2018, but the problem remains a constant threat until the two-lane stretch of East State Highway 260 is widened. The work is on the new five-year plan for Arizona Department of Transportation projects, but not scheduled until 2026.
Once again, the sorrowful little two-lane stretch of State Route 260 east of Star Valley is in the hopper for improvement by the Arizona Department of Transportation in its upcoming five-year plan.
Given construction isn’t scheduled until 2026, it would not be wise to hold your breath. History has taught Rim residents that if something comes up somewhere else that has a bigger population, that sad patch of highway will likely remain the dangerous bottleneck it has been for as long as some of us can remember.
The state agency said the project would widen the last two-lane section of State Route 260 in the Lion Springs area. The program includes $125 million for construction in 2026 and would complete ADOT’s goal of completing a four-lane divided highway along the entire SR 260 corridor.
The same project has been on the work list for years now, but has never moved off the page. Still it is on the plan and the state wants public comment.
ADOT is seeking the public’s input on its latest program to improve and maintain the state’s highway system during the next five years, a proposal that includes several major widening projects while also improving pavement conditions.
The public can provide comments on the 2024-2028 tentative Five-Year Program in the following ways:
• Mail ADOT: Attn: Nancy Becerra, c/o ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007
The public comment period for the FY 2024-2028 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program ends at 5 p.m., June 1.
The tentative program includes an investment of $2.6 billion in pavement and bridge preservation projects across Arizona over five years.
The $7.7 billion tentative program also proposes allocating $669 million for projects that widen highways or improve interchanges. In addition to the East Highway 260 work, the projects include:
• Widening Interstate 17 north of Phoenix from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City, plus adding flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point. The five-year program contains $83.6 million toward work that is currently underway for a total project cost of $502.7 million.
• Widening the Gila River bridges between Phoenix and Casa Grande. The program dedicates $50 million toward the project in 2023 and is a key step toward ADOT’s goal of widening I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Phoenix and Tucson.
• Constructing the first phase of the I-40/US 93 West Kingman interchange. The program includes a total of $160 million for construction in 2024 and 2025.
• Widening and improving US 93 between Wickenburg and I-40 in Kingman, including expanding three segments of the highway from two to four lanes. The US 93 improvements total $263.9 million and include widening projects near Cane Springs in 2024, near Wickenburg in 2026 and another widening project near Big Jim Wash in 2027.
Other program highlights include $469 million for projects that improve highway safety, efficiency and functionality, such as smart technology or adding shoulders.
ADOT’s five-year program is developed by working closely with local governments and regional transportation planning organizations to prioritize projects that are ready to build or design. The State Transportation Board is expected to consider formal action on the program at its June 16 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!