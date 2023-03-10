260 traffic

Accidents on State Route 260 east of Star Valley have long caused delays for travelers. This accident occurred in 2018, but the problem remains a constant threat until the two-lane stretch of East State Highway 260 is widened. The work is on the new five-year plan for Arizona Department of Transportation projects, but not scheduled until 2026.

 Keith Morris/Roundup

Once again, the sorrowful little two-lane stretch of State Route 260 east of Star Valley is in the hopper for improvement by the Arizona Department of Transportation in its upcoming five-year plan.

Given construction isn’t scheduled until 2026, it would not be wise to hold your breath. History has taught Rim residents that if something comes up somewhere else that has a bigger population, that sad patch of highway will likely remain the dangerous bottleneck it has been for as long as some of us can remember.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.