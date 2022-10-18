AZ Health Zone has announced the winner of a three-month membership provided by Arizona Fitness Club.
Alane Eaton was drawn from those participating in the AZ Health Zone 30 miles in 30 days challenge in August.
AZ Health Zone has announced the winner of a three-month membership provided by Arizona Fitness Club.
Alane Eaton was drawn from those participating in the AZ Health Zone 30 miles in 30 days challenge in August.
Arizona Fitness Club owner Kyle Hoyt donated the membership to support physical activity in Payson.
AZ Health Zone is a network of partners, like local health departments, that support a community’s efforts to improve access to food and safe places to be physically active.
AZ Health Zone encourages residents to improve nutrition, feeding practices, and decrease hunger, as well as increase physical activity and decrease sedentary behaviors. Its comprehensive approach includes a combination of policy, systems, and environmental change (PSE) strategies, direct education, and social marketing efforts.
Arizona Fitness Club, 307 S. Beeline Highway, is a well-maintained, 24-hour, exercise facility that provides a wide range of equipment, such as: up-to-date cardio equipment, a full-body circuit training section, and a huge strength training area filled with a mixture of free weights and cable equipment, said Janice Chesser, Community Health Specialist with AZ Health Zone, Gila County Health Dept., 110 W. Main St., Payson.
Chesser invites Payson and Rim Country residents to join in the next challenge, 40 Miles in 30 Days (40 in 30) beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. Paper trackers for November’s challenge, will be available after Monday, Oct. 24, at the county health department, 110 W. Main St., Suite A, and at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. Please return completed tracker to the health department by Monday, Dec. 5.
Another winner will be chosen for a three-month membership certificate to Arizona Fitness Club at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 during “Twilight Tuesday” in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
For more information contact Janice Chesser, AZ Health Zone, at 928-961-0204 or jchesser@gilacountyaz.gov.
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!