walk challenge winner

Arizona Fitness Club owner Kyle Hoyt with 30 in 30 walk challenge winner Alane Eaton and Janice Chesser, community health specialist with AZ Health Zone.

 Contributed photo

AZ Health Zone has announced the winner of a three-month membership provided by Arizona Fitness Club.

Alane Eaton was drawn from those participating in the AZ Health Zone 30 miles in 30 days challenge in August.

