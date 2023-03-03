firefighting

Woman works the Trinity Ridge Fire, Pine and Featherville, Idaho, Boise National Forest, August, 2012; Burn operation to protect Featherville

 Tonto National Forest photo

The Tonto National Forest hosts a Woman in Wildland Fire Boot Camp, Monday, March 6 through Saturday, March 11 to educate and prepare women for a career in wildland fire.

The Tonto National Forest has sponsored a Woman in Wildland Fire Boot Camp for more than a decade in an effort to get more women involved in the profession.

