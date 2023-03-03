The Tonto National Forest hosts a Woman in Wildland Fire Boot Camp, Monday, March 6 through Saturday, March 11 to educate and prepare women for a career in wildland fire.
The Tonto National Forest has sponsored a Woman in Wildland Fire Boot Camp for more than a decade in an effort to get more women involved in the profession.
This year, approximately 20 women from the Southwest will be selected for the boot camp. There are Woman in Wildland Fire Boot Camps offered all over the country.
Check with your local forest if you are interested in participating in the program in the future.
“This is a unique opportunity for women who have never considered firefighting as a career. If hired, these individuals will help create a more diverse, open and welcoming environment,” said Fire Training Officer Jonathan McLaughlin of the Tonto National Forest.
“Hopefully, this will gradually encourage the interest of other candidates with diverse backgrounds, furthering the agency’s overall goal of having a workforce that accurately reflects the population we serve.”
The women who attend the boot camp will participate in field and in classroom training. They will be exposed to the basics of wildland firefighting – including weather, equipment, organizational structure for the incident command system, risk management, fire suppression techniques, water use and common hazards on the fire line.
Minimum Federal Qualification Requirements
• Must be 18-37 years of age. (Exceptions will be considered.)
• Must be in good mental and physical condition.
• Must be able to pass basic wildland firefighter training (provided).
• Must be able to pass the Forest Service Work Capacity Test at the “Arduous” level. This involves a 3-mile walk that must be completed in less than 45 minutes while wearing a 45-pound vest (provided).
The participants receive the necessary National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) certifications to become wildland firefighters. In addition, they receive assistance with developing and writing a resume and learn about the hiring process to apply for federal government jobs.
