The Women's Wellness Forum has a rich history that dates back to 1998 when a group of passionate community members decided to come together to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote the importance of mammograms. The forum was designed to educate women about their health, encourage regular check-ups, and provide mammogram scholarships to women who didn't have a regular physician or insurance.

The group of women who initiated the forum recognized that women are usually the caregivers in the family and play a critical role in ensuring that their loved ones receive proper medical care. As a result, they believed that it was crucial to educate women about their health and encourage them to prioritize their well-being.

