The Women's Wellness Forum has a rich history that dates back to 1998 when a group of passionate community members decided to come together to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote the importance of mammograms. The forum was designed to educate women about their health, encourage regular check-ups, and provide mammogram scholarships to women who didn't have a regular physician or insurance.
The group of women who initiated the forum recognized that women are usually the caregivers in the family and play a critical role in ensuring that their loved ones receive proper medical care. As a result, they believed that it was crucial to educate women about their health and encourage them to prioritize their well-being.
The group designed attractive brochures to promote the event and distributed them in places where women frequently gather, such as community centers, churches, and public areas. The first Women's Wellness Forum was held at St. Phillips Church in 1998 and drew a crowd of 300 women. The event was a huge success, and attendees enjoyed the delicious food provided by the casino.
As the event gained popularity, it became clear that a larger venue was needed to accommodate the growing number of attendees. The following year, the forum was moved to the high school, where it remained for several years. Eventually, the forum was relocated to the casino, where it has been held for several years.
Over the years, the Women's Wellness Forum has become a much anticipated event in the community, drawing women from all walks of life who are interested in learning more about their health and connecting with other women who share their passion for wellness. The forum has evolved to include a wide range of topics, such as nutrition, exercise, mental health, and preventative care.
In addition to providing education and awareness, the Women's Wellness Forum has become a valuable resource for women who may not have access to regular medical care. The mammogram scholarships that are provided by the forum have helped many women receive potentially life-saving screenings, which they may not have been able to afford otherwise.
The Women's Wellness Forum has significantly impacted the community, helping women prioritize their health and well-being and promoting the importance of preventative care. As the forum continues to evolve and grow, it will continue to be an essential resource for women in the community for years to come.
The 2023 Women's Wellness Forum is scheduled for August 12 at Mazatzal Casino. Women from all over the community are encouraged to attend and learn more about their health.
To sign up for the event, interested individuals can call the MHA Foundation offices at 928-472-2588.
