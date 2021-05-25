The Gila County Superior Court is pleased to announce that the Hon. Timothy M. Wright has been appointed to chair the Arizona Supreme Court’s Committee on Superior Court. The Committee on Superior Court is a standing statewide committee of the Supreme Court that assists in the development and implementation of polices designed to improve the quality of justice, access to the courts, and efficiency in court operations. For more information see www.azcourts.gov/cscommittees/CommitteeonSuperiorCourt.aspx.
As chair, Judge Wright will also receive a seat on the Arizona Judicial Council. Created in 1990, the Arizona Judicial Council is a policy making body that assists the Arizona Supreme Court and the Chief Justice in the development and implementation of policies and procedures for the administration of all courts, uniformity in court operations, and coordination of court services that improve the administration of justice in the state of Arizona.
For more information see www.azcourts.gov/ajc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!