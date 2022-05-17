Young people, ages 17 to 20, are needed to fill local positions with the Youth Conservation Corps for June and July in the Tonto National Forest. The program also needs adults to fill mentor/leadership posts.
The work provides participants an opportunity to learn new skills through hands-on projects within the forest and also in local communities during these seven-week-long jobs. It is a chance to actively participate in environmental education activities and follow safety procedures in all tasks assigned — including safe use of and maintenance of hand tools.
Unlike some YCC assignments that require camping, the summer Payson/Rim Country crew works days, returning home each night. Youth Crew members live at home and work Monday through Friday on projects in the surrounding national forest, with preference given to local applicants.
Participants must be an active member of a crew of up to eight (six crew members and two mentor team-leaders) from different backgrounds committed to actively improving the natural world around them through a variety of projects. The ideal candidate will work outside, loves to be outside, is drawn to project work and has a passion for conservation and nature. Being ready to try new things and learn new skills, working as part of a team toward a common goal — and ready to have fun — are also traits of an ideal YCC crew member.
Arizona Conservation Corps has job openings for adult crew-leaders too — an option that is equally open to applicants of all experience levels. Read more at azcorps.org/join.
The team helps support recreation mitigation projects directly related to the impacts of high forest use that have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic; activities such as cleaning up and restoring campground infrastructure, performing basic maintenance and rehabilitation of trails, including new social trails — and other recreation infrastructure projects and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!