The University of Arizona offers the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) across the state. It begins in January and continues through the year; meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. For eligible participants it is also free.
The program is designed for those who are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes or who have been diagnosed with prediabetes.
Participants will learn how to develop healthy behaviors to prevent diabetes through a proven lifestyle change program. Following the program can cut the risk of developing diabetes in half, according to information provided by UA.
To be eligible for the program a participant must be: over 18; overweight, with a body mass index (BMI) above 25; and have a diagnosis of prediabetes according to a blood test or questionnaire.
Introduction, Jan. 3; get active to prevent T2 (type 2 diabetes), Jan. 10; track activity, Jan. 17; eat well to prevent T2, Jan. 24; track food, Jan. 31.
February: get more active, Feb. 7; energy in, energy out, Feb. 21; eating to support your health goals, Feb. 28.
There are only two classes in March: manage stress, March 7; eat well away from home, March 31. April also only has two classes: manage triggers, April 4; stay active to prevent T2.
May: take charge of your thoughts, May 2; get back on track, May 16; get support, May 30.
June: when weight loss stalls, June 13; stay motivated to prevent T2, June 27. July: take a movement break, July 11; keep your heart healthy, July 25. August: shop and cook to prevent T2, Aug. 8; find time for physical activity, Aug. 22. September: get enough sleep, Sept. 5; stay active away from home, Sept. 19.
October, November and December each have a single class: more about T2, Oct. 17; more about carbs, Nov. 7; prevent T2 for life, Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!