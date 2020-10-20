For the past two years, Tawnee Johnson has worked with the Arizona Youth Partnership to bring programs to help teens and parents negotiate some of the trickier waters of youth.
At their office off of the Beeline Highway, AYP staff has been trained to understand the adverse effects of recurrent abuse on children. Another program seeks to build resilience by addressing anxiety issues.
Now Johnson has expanded the programs offered to include the Support Young Parents program that helps homeless teenage mothers find a place to live. The program also covers some of the most expensive costs related to having a child.
“I’ve spent the last year looking for families/caregivers in both Payson and Globe to volunteer a host home,” said Johnson, a Payson High School graduate.
Volunteers open their homes to the homeless, or nearly homeless pregnant or already parenting youth, in the area. The program provides resources so the young parent can launder clothes, as well as keep themselves and their infant clean and healthy.
But Johnson needs help from the community to provide personal hygiene and baby supplies to young mothers. Supplies may be dropped off at the AYP offices, 814 N. Beeline Hwy., Suite M. The supply drive will last through the end of the year.
The Gila County Community Action Program, which seeks to direct the homeless to services, supports the Homeless Pregnant and Parenting Youth program.
“We have resources here to try to get the (homeless) housed or try to get them help,” said Dorine Prine, Program Coordinator. “It depends on their circumstance.”
Her office realizes it’s difficult to get a start in Payson — rental units are rare and if available, more expensive than a minimum wage job can afford.
“The working poor struggle every day,” she said.
Add the burden of having a child when young and not established, and Prine understands those parents need all the help they can get.
Donations needed include personal protective gear, diapers, wipes, soaps and more.
Prine said all donations stay in Payson.
Donations are accepted Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact Tawnee Johnson at 928-224-8451 for more information.
