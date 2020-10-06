Tea Party hears about propositions
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. Speakers are Andrea and Dwight Kadar. They will present information on Proposition 207, the recreational marijuana initiative and Proposition 208, the Red for Ed tax for education initiative. Also presenting is Jolynn Schinstock, candidate or Payson Town Council.
Pre-order benefit calendars
The 2021 Rim Country Camera Club Charity Calendars arrive soon, but you don't have to wait to purchase.
This year you can purchase your calendars prior to the public sales, which will begin in October. The calendars sold out quickly last year.
The calendars $10 each and the shipping on two is $8 and $16 on three or more. For details on ordering, send an email to rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
Literacy program
If you know someone who would like to learn English as a second language call or email Rim Country Literacy for more information at 928-472-5371 or rimliteracy@gmail.com. Information in Spanish is on the website at rimliteracy.org.
Rim Country Literacy is also seeking book donations. It sells used books to raise money for the program. Drop books in the bin at 1100 N. Beeline Hwy,. Suite H, Sherwood Dr., Payson.
RBG March for Justice
In conjunction with a National Women’s March action, there will be an RBG March for Justice in Payson from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 along the sidewalks fronting State Highways 87/260 on the McDonald’s side. Please park responsibly, away from business parking, and wear a mask. We will be enforcing social distancing. Those who do not want to/cannot march, can bring a chair and display a sign. Those marching will cover a route along 260/87 to Bonita and back. The march is supporting women’s rights, women’s health, the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and voting. Signs will be available - personal signs are welcome as long as they are not "attack" signs aimed at specific political entities. This is a peaceful demonstration. For information email patedelen@gmail.com
