Cooped up and frustrated with no place to go and nothing to do? The Tonto Community Concert Association has something for residents to look forward to.
The TCCA has booked artists for its 2020-21 season, but tickets are not yet on sale.
To learn more about the subscription tickets to the group’s concerts, go online to www.tccarim.org or call Sandy at 928-472-2423 or Jim at 928-487-1232.
The season has eight confirmed performances and one to be announced. The TCCA is working to reschedule the Celtic Angels Ireland ensemble concert that was to close out the 2019-20 season, but was canceled following a recommendation by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to limit large gatherings due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.
The 2020-21 season runs from September through May.
Scheduled to perform are The Everly Set, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18; Hits & Grins, 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2; Kubecca, 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29; Fernando Varela & William Joseph, 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22; Sweet Dreams: Mandy Barnett, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14; Atlantic City Boys, 7 p.m., Friday, March 12; Sultans of String, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 18; and Vinyl Radio, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 2.
The Everly Set features Sean Altman and Jack Skuller bringing the brotherly harmony of Phil and Don Everly to life. Plan to enjoy hits like “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “All I Have To Do Is Dream,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Crying In The Rain,” “Bird Dog,” and “Let It Be Me.”
Hits & Grins showcases the talents of Steve Dean, Victoria Venier and Bill Whyte. Hits & Grins is a trio of writers/performers from Nashville who present an evening filled with stories, hit songs and comedy. George Strait, Alabama, Rhonda Vincent, Ray Stevens, Colt Ford, Reba McEntire, Cledus T. Judd and many others have recorded their songs.
Kubecca is the duo of Rebecca Lowe and Kuba. Lowe is known for her big Broadway belt and Kuba, originally from Poland, playing unusual instruments. Their program comprises widely varied Broadway, classical, popular and country tunes, including selections from “Hamilton,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Game of Thrones,” and the works of Bach and Beethoven.
Fernando Varela and William Joseph celebrate a musical symbiosis that embodies a wide range. In their live performances they move from classical to pop, rock, Broadway, opera and everywhere in between.
A tenor, Varela trained with some of opera’s most renowned classical icons. He has performed alongside some legendary superstars including Lionel Richie, Sarah Brightman, Gladys Knight, Neil Diamond, Benny Andersson from ABBA, Seal, Jewel, The Beach Boys, Steven Tyler, Josh Groban, and Chaka Kahn.
Joseph is one of the most electrifying pianists, composers and producers of our time. He has shared the stage with world-class artists John Mayer, Beyoncé, John Legend, Michael Bublé, Steven Tyler, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Blake Shelton, Seal, Natalie Cole, and Barbra Streisand.
Mandy Barnett, a native of Crossville, Tenn., has a style rooted in the classic country and pop crooning of iconic singers. As a teenager, Barnett starred as country music legend Patsy Cline in the stage show “Always ... Patsy Cline” at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
She tours regularly and is a frequent guest on the Grand Ole Opry. With her Sweet Dreams show, Barnett sings Cline’s hits including “Sweet Dreams,” “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Walking After Midnight,” “Faded Love” and more.
The Atlantic City Boys are four lead singers who have wowed audiences at Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, Atlantic City, as well as on cruise ships around the world. Their show is a mix of vocals and interactive comedy — featuring the rock-n-roll harmonies of the Beach Boys, Drifters, Bee Gees, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The boys have performed with many greats, from Jay Leno to Huey Lewis, Patti Labelle and the Temptations.
Sultans of String thrill their audiences with their global sonic tapestry of Spanish flamenco, Arabic folk, Cuban rhythms, and gypsy-jazz.
The Canadian string super-group performs as a duo to quintet, with members violinist Chris McKhool, guitarist Kevin Laliberté, bassist Drew Birston, Cuban percussionist Chendy Leon, Eddie Paton, and are sometimes joined by Chieftains’ Paddy Moloney, folk-pop darlings Dala, and sitar virtuoso Anwar Khurshid.
Vinyl Radio brings Rim Country the great music of the ’70s. The group captures the essence of an era when guitars and grooves, mellow mayhem and melodies ruled the airwaves. Members include vocalists Ronnie Kimball, Chip Martin, Ron Wallace and vocalist-drummer Tim Buppert.
TCCA performances are at the Payson High School auditorium.
