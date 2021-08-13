The tradition continues Tuesday, Aug. 17 when the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino hosts the 2021 Official World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo Kickoff “Steak Fry & Concert” featuring Chad Freeman & Redline.
Beginning with the 1884 August Doin’s in the midtown meadow, Payson has hosted the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo and attracted such names as Arizona Charlie Meadows, Tom Mix, Tom Horn, Monty “Hawkeye” Henson and Tye Murray just to name a few.
This year’s event features an Official Payson Pro Rodeo Committee ceremony, “Ranch Style” steak dinner with steaks and all the fixin’s. After dinner Chad Freeman & Redline will play.
Tickets are $50 and are available online at www.mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
The event is open to the public of all ages (all guests require ticket regardless of age).
Doors open and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. The Payson Pro Rodeo Committee Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at approximately 7 p.m.
This year’s rodeo is Aug 19-21.
