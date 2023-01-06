Artists, writers and music lovers have lots of opportunities to join those with similar passions. Groups are active in both the Rim Country and the White Mountains.
• One of the most active Rim Country groups is the Rim Country Artists. The long-established Payson Art League morphed into this group a few years ago.
The RCA and Rim Country Mud Club has partnered on the Rim County Empty Bowls program for the past few years, but now it is an RCA project. However members of the Mud Club, along with other ceramicists contribute the unique bowls offered through the event. The Rim Country Mud Club remains its own entity.
This year the RCA is also partnering with the Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Professional Writers to present the Payson Book Festival July 15. It will be called the Authors and Artists Festival, and will be held at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino.
RCA is also an official co-sponsor and producer, along with the Payson Longhorn Theatre, of Missoula Children’s Theatre annual musical productions in Payson.
Its next meeting is 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Payson Public Library’s Conference room, 328 N. McLane Road. This members only gathering is designed to establish the group’s agenda for the new year. For details contact RCA President Minette Hart at 928-978-1119, or email art.minette@gmail.com.
• Writers can find fellowship with others with The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Professional Writers. Its website is https://arizonaprofessionalwriters.org/, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ArizonaPressWomen/
Connie Cockrell is the local chapter and the state organization president. Reach her at 928-951-0970 or www.ConniesRandomThoughts.com.
Monthly meetings are via Zoom. It has a book club and an annual conference, which are held in person and provide an opportunity to share resources such as editors, marketing, etc.
• The Rim Country Camera Club is also one of the most active arts groups in the area. Providing informative classes for photographers of all skill levels; providing a showcase for work with its annual Charity Calendar, which also benefits area food banks.
The Rim Country Camera Club was established in 2020 for local amateur and professional photographers to meet, learn and share all aspects of photography.
Members participate in photo workshops and sponsor photo projects where proceeds go to local food banks, scholarships and other identified charitable organizations.
The purpose is to operate exclusively for educational and charitable purposes by:
- Advancing photographic education for all persons interested in photography by means of instructional presentations, field trips, clinics, and seminars.
- Providing scholarship awards to qualified individuals for photography workshops, symposiums, or higher education courses.
- Sponsoring or participating in exhibits that feature the photographic works of local photographers.
Distributing proceeds from the production of quality photographic projects to local qualified charities of its choice.
It usually meets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
For information on upcoming events, call 928-478-6793 or email Connie Cockrell.
Rim Country music lovers have several different opportunities providing an outlet for their musical talents or events to enjoy live music.
• The Payson Choral Society presents a spring and winter concert, with members practicing for months in advance of these performances.
• Those with a desire to share their skills with a musical instrument can look into the Rim Country Community Band and Jazz Ensemble. Directed by Mike Buskirk, the two groups are part of classes offered through Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus. Learn more about the classes on the EAC-Payson website www.gilaccc.org.
• An opportunity to just sit back and enjoy professional performers in concert is offered through the Tonto Community Concert Association. This group has served the Rim Country for more than 40 years. Purchase a series pass for all the concerts in a season or buy individual tickets to specific performances. The information about the TCCA and purchasing tickets is at the website www.tccarim.org.
• The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains is an umbrella group and similar to RCA in the Payson area.
It offers a gallery filled with unique creations for purchase from local artists and authors. Other programming includes art classes, workshops, and special events such as the popular Cork and Canvas.
Its mission is to promote building and enriching a creative community through programs and activities that support the visual, performing, and media arts.
For details call 928-532-2296 or email azaawm@gmail.com; the mailing address is Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, P.O. Box 3394, Show Low, AZ 85902.
Winter hours are observed Oct. 1 through March 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. In case of inclement weather, the center will operate at the discretion of the volunteer scheduled for that day.
Summer hours are observed April 1 through Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Residents and visitors can participate in two different stained glass classes at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road in Show Low. The instructor is Peggy Donathan of Donathan Studio Glass. The classes are Glass on Glass Mosaic and a two-day Beginning Stained Glass.
• Glass on Glass Mosaic Class
The class is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7. The cost is $45 per person for those 16 and older.
The class includes: patterns, applying glass on glass; glass cutting, nipping and grinding. Students are provided with an 8-inch-by-10-inch framed glass panel for their project and 10 different patterns from which to choose a project; all materials and tools provided for class use. There will be lots of colored stained glass to choose from for each project.
Payment is required to hold a space in the class; personal checks to Donathan Studio Glass are the preferred method of payment. Checks may be given to the Arts Alliance of White Mountains or sent to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, AZ 85901. Payment may also be made by credit or debit card on PayPal for pdonathan@ymail.com. For questions contact Donathan at 562-964-4841.
• Beginning Stained Glass Class
Participants will learn the necessary skills of stained glass construction with the copper foil method from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28.
Held at the Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road in Show Low, the cost is $95 per person.
• The Show Low Writer’s Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon, the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, Show Low. The January meetings are Jan. 12 and Jan. 26.
The group is for anyone who would like to write a book or just write. Beginners are welcome.
The goal is to help members become better writers through critiquing and writing exercises. Another regular meeting at the Art Alliance of the White Mountains is Art with Friends. It meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. It is for artists to share their work and enjoy the company of other artists over a sack lunch. There is no fee.
•Residents and visitors can enjoy Playtime for Your Soul at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, Show Low. Held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, participants will create collages under the direction of Claire Strong. The first class is free, for those returning, the cost is $20 per person.
•A Paint and Sip program is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, Show Low, 928-532-2296.
This is a fun evening painting a chilly winter farmhouse scene. All painting materials are provided. Sign up for this event at www.KittlesFineArt.com or purchase tickets at the Kittle’s Art Supply store.
The cost is $45 per person. Register at kittlesfineart.com.
