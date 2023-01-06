A live music program by New Legacy Project comes to Peace Lutheran Church, 105 Svenson St., Holbrook from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 17. It is a Nashville-based men’s vocal band.
New Legacy Project travels all over the United States, singing and ministering to large and small churches alike. This ministry supports six families in full time ministry as well as funding the “I’ll Stand Project,” which sends Bibles, CDs and DVDs, to veterans in veterans hospitals, all over the country.
This is a large financial burden to take on, but it has been God’s calling on the lives of members of New Legacy Project to take the gospel to those who need it most. Support from the public is necessary for the work — any gift, big or small, is appreciated. It is through the generosity of God’s people that New Legacy Project is able to keep the ministry going.
“The road to the future is paved with memories of the past,” said Rick Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project.
Price began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Originally a protégé of the late Cecil Blackwood, Price was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990s.
After Cecil’s death, with the support of his widow, he and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy. It was Price’s desire to carry on the grand heritage of his beloved mentor. The group has been continuously touring throughout the United States since its formation in 2001.
In 2017, Price made the decision to rename Blackwood Legacy to New Legacy Project. The change was made because Price believed that God is speaking into the ministry in a new way. The vision put on his heart is to let go of the old name, Blackwood. While honored to have carried it forward many years, it was time to take up the new mantle God had for the members.
“It can no longer be just about the music or the name of one family, as wonderful as they were in the history of Southern Gospel music,” Price said.
New Legacy Project features some of the finest singers and musicians in the industry today. In addition to their talent, they all have a special call on their life, Price said.
The group consists of Spokane, Wash. native, Luke Yates; Chase Davis, who was born and raised in Flint, Mich.; and North Carolina native, Daniel Rivera. All of these men are experienced and gifted beyond belief. In 2021, Price’s son, Alex, began traveling and working with the group.
New Legacy Project is known for its flawless harmonies, homespun humor and impeccable delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!