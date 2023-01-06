New Legacy Project
From New Legacy Project website

A live music program by New Legacy Project comes to Peace Lutheran Church, 105 Svenson St., Holbrook from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 17. It is a Nashville-based men’s vocal band.

New Legacy Project travels all over the United States, singing and ministering to large and small churches alike. This ministry supports six families in full time ministry as well as funding the “I’ll Stand Project,” which sends Bibles, CDs and DVDs, to veterans in veterans hospitals, all over the country.

