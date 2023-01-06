The Tonto Community Concert Association’s second half of its 2022-23 season opens with a 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 performance by Chester Gregory.
Gregory presents a Tribute to Jackie Wilson & Friends. He is joined by a rhythm section in an energetic show that will have you dancing and singing all night long.
Gregory is a multi-award-winning actor and singer. A native of Gary, Ind., he worked as a teacher for the Lake County Public School System by day, and moonlighted as an actor in Chicago’s theater scene at night.
He wrote and produced plays and musicals for his students, nurturing their creative talents to become successful working professionals. He became a full-time actor and performer soon after landing the lead role in the critically acclaimed stage play “The Jackie Wilson Story,” which had a three-year run of sold-out performances, at the Black Ensemble Theatre in Chicago.
“The Jackie Wilson Story” culminated at New York’s Apollo Theater and received rave reviews from The New York Times. In 2003 his award-winning depiction of Jackie Wilson gave him the opportunity to perform for the legendary “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. That same week, Gregory made his Broadway debut as Seaweed in the Tony Award winning musical “Hairspray,” and he went on to originate and star in many Broadway musicals including “Tarzan,” “Cry-Baby,” “Sister Act,” and August Wilson’s “Fences” and “Two Trains Running.” He also performed internationally while touring with “Motown the Musical,” “Dreamgirls,” and “Sister Act.”
In April 2022, he had his film debut playing Duke Ellington in “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” directed by Denice Dowse.
In the spring of 2013, Gregory created, produced and starred in the one-man show, “The Eve of Jackie,” which premiered in New York to sold out audiences at 54 Below and at Chicago’s Black Ensemble Theatre. That summer his production was selected to headline The National Black Theatre Festival.
To date, Gregory continues to perform “The Eve of Jackie” to sold out audiences across the country.
The TCCA is pleased to announce that patrons can now also order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature recently added on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org. Patrons are now able to purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smartphone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer. Single tickets are $25.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
The TCCA is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools. This series is intended as an enriching cultural experience for the people of Payson and those in surrounding communities.
The TCCA works with Live On Stage, Inc. to provide excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services.
