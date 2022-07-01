Street closures and parking areas for the Fourth of July events at Green Valley Park differ from previous years, according to a release from the Town of Payson.
The closures and other measures are to help ensure a safe show and smooth traffic patterns prior to, during, and after the fireworks show at Green Valley Park, according to the police department.
The fireworks launch area has been shifted from its previous location to accommodate this year’s event’s needs.
Starting at 1 a.m., Monday, July 4 until after the fireworks show, there is no parking on the roads listed below:
• Portions of South Country Club Drive
• Country Club Lane
• Fort McDonald
• Green Valley Parkway
• Summit Street
There will be a soft closure on South Country Club Drive from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 4.
The town is providing neighborhood access passes for residents and their guests to gain access to/from your home from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Folks without passes can use the alternative route along South Vista Road and Airport Road as another access point to and from the neighborhood as needed. For this alternative route, please plan an extra 10 to 15 minutes for additional travel time (depending on traffic conditions).
There will be a hard closure on South Country Club Drive, just west of South Montana Drive to just east of Country Club Lane, from 7:30 p.m. to 30 minutes after the fireworks show. Fireworks are scheduled for 8:30 p.m., however this may change due to weather. This closure is for both pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Residences west of this area can use the alternative route, from South Vista to Airport Road, during this time.
If you have questions, contact the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Office at 928-472-5110.
Shuttle transportation will be provided because of the limited amount of parking that is available. Shuttles will be from Payson High School to Green Valley Park.
At the conclusion of the fireworks show, there will be two lanes for eastbound leaving from Green Valley Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!