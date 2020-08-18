Have you ever wondered what Mel Gibson has got up to these days? He has had some very public failings in this century. We might not have noticed his career moves. I had a chance this week to watch “Get the Gringo” from 2012 so I took the chance.
Try to imagine the imagination of Quentin Tarantino, the grit of Sergio Leone and the brutality of Sam Peckinpah and you have the general lay of the land. Most of the action takes place in a Mexican prison, a place that actually existed until 2002. With 6,000 hard cases crammed into a place designed for a third of that, the place was just too dangerous for proper administration. The inmates ran the prison for their own benefit. The only rule the guards enforced kept the convicts inside the walls, no escapes allowed. Well, we should say convicts and their families. Women and children live in the prison, a bizarre notion to Americans but something not unknown throughout history.
Gibson opens his movie with a wild car chase. He drives for the border with a dying confederate, millions of stolen dollars, and a trail of angry police on his tail. He crashes the border fence. The Mexican police take him in hand, steal his money, and put him in the infamous prison.
Inmates can enjoy a burrito, a coke, or a beer if they have the cash to spend. Or they might try some heroin or a prostitute. A con can get anything and everything in the teeming emporium that is the prison.
All Gibson wants is his millions back and his freedom. How he negotiates that unlikely conclusion makes this gritty, violent film worth watching.
Gibson had a hand in writing and producing the film. We might rightly say that the script plays to his virtues as an actor. A young Salvadorian named Kevin Hernandez plays a child trapped in the prison. The boy and the bad Gringo help each other.
Adrian Grunberg directed in his feature debut. Grunberg worked as the assistant director on the wonderful, horrifying, funny and bloody “Apocalypto,” another Mel Gibson project.
The R-rated (language, drugs, violence, adult themes) one hour and 36-minute film gets a strong three and a half sawblades.
And Mel personally seems to be doing better these days. He has $425,000,000 in the bank. He has a beautiful lady friend less than half his age with whom he has a 3-year-old. And he works on projects that interest him, and more of them than we might realize. He made an odd one called “The Beaver” which co-starred Jodie Foster who also directed. The two and a half-hour-long crime saga “Dragged Across Concrete” took in only a few hundred thousand at the box office. “Blood Father” did better with a gross of $7 million.
I don’t think he cares if his films make bank or not. He is enjoying himself and is working a lot on films he wants to make.
Gibson has Oscars for best picture and best director, both for “Braveheart.” In 2017 he got an Oscar nomination for best director for “Hacksaw Ridge.”
