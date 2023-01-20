The Swedish film, “A Man Called Ove,” was the highest-earning foreign film of 2015 and got two Oscar nominations. So, with such a pedigree, the American copy, “A Man Called Otto,” should be something special. And add on a budget of $50 million and the megawatt star power of the incredible Tom Hanks, and we really have a memorable movie-going experience.
The writer and the director are both well-tested and well-regarded (and successful) Hollywood pros. Director Marc Foster managed what is arguably the best zombie movie ever made, “World War Z.” He also directed “The Kite Runner,” an amazing film exploring the Afghani culture. As a balance, he also directed my least favorite 007 film, “Quantum of Solace.”
Scriptwriter David Magee penned two exciting, different, and lovely films, “Life of Pi” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” He has a pair of Oscar nominations to his credit.
Otto is at the end of his rope when Marisol (played by Mexican actress Marina Trevino) and her family move into the tiny neighborhood of 20 townhomes. Her relentless good cheer and love of life gradually wear him down. Helping her family and then helping the people around him restores his attachment to this world.
It restores us in the seats too. Seeing Otto struggle with finding meaning helps us to do the same thing.
Marina Trevino steals the show. She is vivacious and fairly sparkles with life and love. She is so full of love that she even has some to spare for Otto, her grumpy neighbor.
If 2022 has a movie that leaves us at once grateful and pensive more than this one, I don’t know what it is. This emotionally engaging film can be usefully watched by people over the age of 13, especially by those of us who are 50 years past that confusing age.
This wonderful, warm five saw blade movie runs for 2 hours and 6 minutes. It carries a mild PG-13 rating, and teens 13 or older should see it. It will be good for them. I can recommend this movie to all of us. I recommend it heartily.
Tom Hanks is an all-purpose Hollywood craftsman. In addition to his 95 acting credits, he also has 59 credits as a producer. Not to stop there, he has directed seven movies and wrote another seven. Hanks has a net worth of $400 million, two of the Gilded Gizmos, and nominations for an additional four Oscars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!